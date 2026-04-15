Is the Princeton 3D Model of Adam Real? The Truth Behind the Viral Image

A debunked social media post claiming to show a 3D reconstruction of the biblical first man, Adam, has resurfaced online, misleading a new wave of users. The post alleges that scientists at Princeton University used advanced technology to create the rendering, but records indicate the image has no connection to the Ivy League institution or any archaeological study.

The image in question is not a scientific reconstruction but a 3D digital render of actor Vin Diesel. It was originally created several years ago by Vitaly Tenishev, a professional 3D character artist, and hosted on the portfolio site ArtStation.

The artist’s work was intended as a tribute to the "Fast & Furious" star, not as a historical or religious depiction of the first human being.

False Claims of Princeton’s ‘Adam’ Reconstruction Spread Again on Social Media

Viral ‘Princeton University 3D Model of Adam’ is a 3D render of Vin Diesel (Photo Credits: X)

A Joke Taken Out of Context

The misinformation gained significant traction in late 2022 when the Alamo Drafthouse NYC, a cinema chain, shared the image on X (formerly Twitter). The theater’s account posted the photo with a caption claiming it was a Princeton University study on the appearance of Adam.

While the post was intended as a joke - part of a recurring internet meme format where celebrities are jokingly identified as historical figures - it was quickly stripped of its satirical context. Despite a follow-up post from the theater clarifying that they are "a movie theater, not an academic journal," the image has continued to circulate as a factual claim.

Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here's our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

No Scientific Basis of '3D Reconstruction of Adam'

Fact-checking reveals that Princeton University has never released such a study. No academic journals or reputable scientific institutions have published data regarding a "3D reconstruction of Adam."

The recurrence of the post highlights a common trend in online misinformation, where "zombie claims", stories that have been repeatedly debunked, re-emerge periodically to find a new audience on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Experts advise social media users to verify the source of academic claims, especially when they involve high-profile institutions like Princeton, before sharing them further.

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Fact check

Claim : Princeton University Created a 3D Model of ‘Adam’, the first man. Conclusion : Viral ‘Princeton University 3D model of Adam’ is a 3D render of Vin Diesel. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).