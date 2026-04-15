New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Samrat Chaudhary upon taking the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister, succeeding Nitish Kumar.

Taking it on X, he said that Choudhary's excellence, enthusiasm, and experience will benefit the state and drive it towards development.

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"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Samrat Chaudhary on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar! His energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience will prove extremely beneficial for the state. I am fully confident that under his capable leadership, while fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Bihar will touch new heights of all-round development," he wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav on assuming charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

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In another X post, the Prime Minister exuded confidence on both the Deputy CMs of Bihar, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar! I am fully confident that their ground-level experience and commitment to public welfare will give a new direction and momentum to Bihar's development. Along with this, the state will establish ever-new standards of good governance, transparency, and public welfare."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary took an oath as Bihar Chief Minister.

Chaudhary arrived at the Governor's residence, Bihar Lok Bhavan, earlier in the morning to be sworn in as CM, succeeding Nitish Kumar, who had served as leader of the state for over a decade before deciding to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office to Samrat Choudhary at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

The 57-year-old faces a significant challenge as he prepares to succeed Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record 10th time in 2025 following the NDA's historic victory in the assembly elections.

His elevation marks the end of an era dominated by Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan" (good governance) and the beginning of a new chapter for the NDA in Bihar.

Choudhary's rise to power is notable, given his humble beginnings in politics. He started his career in the 1990s with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and later joined the BJP in 2018.

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and party leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary took oaths as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)