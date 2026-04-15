In a recent candid reflection on the golden era of Bollywood, veteran actor Prem Chopra shared insights into the professional rivalry and personal struggles of India’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. Chopra revealed that Khanna faced significant emotional distress during the meteoric rise of Amitabh Bachchan, eventually turning to heavy drinking as he struggled to process his waning stardom. Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

Prem Chopra on Rajesh Khanna's Struggle to Accept Diminishing Stardom

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Prem Chopra, who worked closely with both icons, noted that the transition from being the industry’s undisputed leader to a secondary position was a burden Khanna carried internally. While the superstar did not openly complain about his career trajectory, those close to him witnessed the toll it took on his well-being.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Chopra explained that the shift in industry dynamics was difficult for Khanna to reconcile. "He didn't discuss it, but I could feel what was going on. It’s difficult for him to digest that failure... to accept this position when he was already a top star, a superstar," Chopra stated.

Escalation of Alcohol Use

According to Chopra, the inability to cope with a changing career led to a visible shift in Khanna’s personal habits. He observed that while alcohol had always been a part of the actor's lifestyle, the intensity of his drinking increased as Bachchan’s "Angry Young Man" persona began to dominate the box office.

"He was drinking earlier too, but then he started drinking heavily," Chopra recalled. He suggested that such reactions are not uncommon in the high-stakes world of cinema, adding, "This happens everywhere—when such things happen, an actor either drinks more or something goes wrong because they can't tolerate what they were and what they are now."

Contrast in Adaptability

The veteran actor also highlighted the fundamental differences in how the two legends managed their longevity in the industry. Chopra praised Amitabh Bachchan’s pragmatism and his willingness to evolve beyond "leading man" roles to maintain his relevance.

“The difference between him and Amitabh Bachchan is that Amitabh has accepted, 'I am not the hero of the picture,'" Chopra said. He noted that Bachchan’s success in his later years stems from his focus on "outstanding" character-driven roles rather than trying to carry the entire weight of a film as a traditional hero.

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan: A Tale of Two Superstars

Rajesh Khanna’s unprecedented run of 15 consecutive solo hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s remains a record in Indian cinema. However, the mid-1970s saw a shift in audience preference toward the gritty, action-oriented films led by Amitabh Bachchan. When Rajesh Khanna Faced Seven Back-to-Back Flops and Dimple Kapadia Opened Up About a Difficult Marriage.

Chopra’s recollections offer a humanising look at the pressures of fame, illustrating how even the most successful figures in entertainment can struggle when the spotlight inevitably shifts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).