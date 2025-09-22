VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Cancer treatment has transformed significantly over the years and is moving beyond a generic and uniform approach. Although chemotherapy was the foundation of cancer treatment for decades, the development of immunotherapy has created new opportunities for doctors and patients too as oncologists are increasingly combining the two strategies, also known as chemoimmunotherapy to produce greater results in the present as well as increasing survival rates and offering patients renewed hope for a long-term recovery.

In this blog, Dr. Pooja Babbar who is an experienced medical oncologist in Gurgaon, explains what chemotherapy and immunotherapy are, why combining them is proven effective, which cancers they may benefit most, and how she tailors these advanced therapies to individual patient needs.

What is Chemotherapy?

Chemotherapy is among the most enduring and used in cancer treatments as it works by using powerful medicines to target and kill fast-growing and rapidly dividing cancer cells because cancer cells grow faster than normal cells and are especially vulnerable to these drugs. Some healthy cells also get affected which is why side effects can occur.

Key Benefits of Chemotherapy:

* Directly attacks and kills cancer cells

* Can shrink tumors before surgery or radiation

* Useful for advanced cancers and to prevent recurrence

* Often combined with other treatments for a comprehensive plan

What is Immunotherapy?

Immunotherapy represents a newer wave of treatment, designed to use the body's natural defenses against cancer. Instead of directly killing cancer cells, immunotherapy enhances or reprograms the immune system so that it can identify, target, and attack malignant cells more effectively.

Types of Immunotherapy:

* Immune checkpoint inhibitors block cancer's defense mechanisms

* Monoclonal antibodies target specific proteins on cancer cells

* The cancer vaccines increase the immunity to cancerous cells

* Adoptive therapy makes use of modified immune cells to fight cancer

Key Benefits of Immunotherapy:

* It strengthens the immune system so that it can remain fighting for a long time

* Can reduce the chances of recurrence

* Often has fewer side effects compared to chemotherapy

The Role of Chemoimmunotherapy in Cancer Care

The combination of chemo and immunotherapy is known as chemoimmunotherapy and according to Dr. Poojababbar, chemo is used to shrink tumors and weaken cancer cells so that they can be easier targets during the immunotherapy phase, which 'trains' your immune system to continue cancer cell recognition and targeting even after chemotherapy.

As an example, the five-year survival rate in advanced-stage lung cancer has more than doubled to 25% with the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy, when previously it sat at a dismal 10% during the era when this disease was very difficult to manage. This is truly an astonishing advancement.

Advantages of Chemoimmunotherapy:

* Better control of aggressive cancers

* Higher survival rates in specific cancer types

* Both immediate and long-lasting effects

* May benefit patients who do not respond to single treatments

This dual approach allows doctors to target cancer from two powerful angles, giving patients a stronger chance at recovery.

Which Cancers Benefit from Combination Therapy?

In recent times the use of immunotherapy and chemotherapy has been recognized as a highly effective strategy to fight cancer. Although not all cancers can be dealt with using this method, certain types of cancer have seen positive outcomes. The doctor. Pooja Babbar explains that this strategy works by utilizing chemotherapy to lower the burden of tumors and to reduce the size of cancerous cells. the immune system is activated by the system to attack and eliminate remaining cancer cells more efficiently.

A few of the cancers that have shown a significant benefit from combination therapy are:

* Non-Small Lung Cancer (NSCLC): One of the most frequent instances of immunotherapy and chemotherapy are combined. The combination has increased the survival rate and health outcomes for a lot of patients.

* Triple Negative Cancer of the Breast Cancer (TNBC): A more aggressive type of breast cancer that typically will respond better when the two treatments are employed together.

* Bladder Cancer: Especially in metastatic or advanced stages, the combination of both treatments has improved the patient's outcomes.

* Head and Neck cancers: For some cases that are not responding to standard treatment combinative treatment is new options for defense.

* Stomach as well as Esophageal Cancers: Recent clinical trials have backed the need for combined therapy for more advanced cases of cancer.

* Liver Cancer (Hepatocellular Carcinoma): Immunotherapy combined with targeted chemotherapy and drugs has shown promise in enhancing the chance of survival.

It's crucial to understand that the efficacy of combination therapy is contingent upon many aspects, such as the type of cancer stage, molecular characteristics as well as the overall health of the patient. Dr. Babbar explains that each treatment plan has to be individualized in order to guarantee the best outcome for each individual.

Side Effects and Their Management

Every cancer treatment comes with side effects but the goal is to minimize them while maximizing effectiveness. With a combined approach patients may experience both chemotherapy and immunotherapy reactions.

Possible Side Effects of Chemotherapy:

* Hair loss

* Fatigue

* Nausea and vomiting

* Increased risk of infections

Possible Side Effects of Immunotherapy:

* Skin rashes

* Flu-like symptoms

* Inflammation of organs

When Combined:

Patients may experience overlap issues like fatigue or changes in digestion. By ensuring that they are monitored of medications along with lifestyle changes and supportive advice of oncologists such as Dr. Pooja Babbar help patients to manage these issues effectively.

She states that even though certain side effects can seem daunting still they are generally mild and manageable when compared to the long-term benefits of fighting cancer or eliminating it. Patients also receive individualized treatment plans that include nutrition counselling and frequent monitoring to help make treatment more comfortable.

The Future of Combined Therapy

The future of oncology is in the field of innovation. Clinical trials are currently investigating different combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy which are designed to enhance the patient experience around the world.

Promising areas of research include:

Using genetic and molecular testing to identify which patients respond

Combining targeted therapies with chemo-immunotherapy for greater results

Refining drug dosages to reduce side effects without compromising results

Developing personalized treatment schedules based on each patient's immune profile

Dr. Pooja Babbar - Medical Oncologist in Gurgaon

The heart of any chemotherapy is the patient's story through their fears, hopes and perseverance. Dr. Pooja Babbar is one of the most trusted experts in cancer treatment in Gurgaon. With over 15 years of experience as a medical oncologist and being a gold medalist in her field, she has built a reputation for delivering advanced cancer care with a personalized and compassionate approach.

She carefully considers:

* The type and stage of cancer

* Patient's age and overall health

* Previous treatments and responses

* Lifestyle concerns

She explains the treatment options in an easy to understand manner which helps patients to make informed decisions and families also appreciate her transparency.

Pooja Babbar is a medical oncologist and expert in advanced therapies has helped patients under challenging cases achieve positive outcomes with her expertise.

Clinic Location

Fortis Hospital, Plot No. 2, Sector 5, Imt Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana 122052

Phone: 84549 92469

Website: https://drpoojaonco.com/

Final Thoughts

The cancer treatment is no longer restricted to a single approach. Doctors can offer patients the most effective of both the immediate effectiveness of chemotherapy as well as the long-term protection of immunotherapy. These treatments represent an exciting future for personalized cancer treatment.

If you or someone close to you is suffering from cancer, getting an expert oncologist's advice is the first step. Dr. Pooja Babbar is a medical oncologist from Gurgaon who offers advanced cancer treatment that is compassionate with the best treatment methods specific to each patient's individual requirements.

