The Navratri festival in India is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, with various rituals and traditions. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ and hence the festival honours the divine energy or Shakti, in her nine forms. This year, Sharad Navratri 2025 starts on Monday, September 22 and ends on Thursday, October 2. In Hindu traditions, applying mehendi on hands holds a special significance during Navratri, as it is considered an auspicious symbol of beauty, joy, and prosperity. Women decorate their hands with elegant henna patterns before participating in Garba and Dandiya nights, as it is believed to attract positivity and enhance festive charm. As Navratri 2025 is here, we have a few trending mehendi tutorials for you, which you can see and try these simple and beautiful mehndi patterns this festive season. You can watch these videos of easy and mehendi patterns and decorate your hands with these amazing designs. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Whether it’s delicate floral motifs, paisleys, or elaborate patterns covering the hands, mehendi adds an extra layer of elegance to the festive attire. In Indian tradition, it is believed that applying henna brings good fortune, love, and happiness. During Navratri, when homes and hearts are dedicated to welcoming Goddess Durga, mehendi becomes a way of honouring tradition and inviting divine energy into one’s life. The intricate designs of mehendi beautifully complement the colourful traditional outfits worn during Navratri, completing the overall look. Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Which Form of Maa Durga To Worship on Each Day? What Colour To Wear on These 9 Days? Know All About Sharad Navratri Festival.

Traditional Navratri Mehndi Designs for Festive Elegance

Simple and Easy Mehndi Patterns for Navratri Celebrations

Intricate Mehndi Art Inspired by Goddess Durga

Modern Navratri Mehndi Ideas for a Stylish Look

Unique Maa Durga Face Mehndi Motifs for Each Day of Navratri

Each day of the Navratri festival is devoted to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, representing different virtues of the Goddess. During Navratri, people enjoy the Garba nights with traditional attire and intricate henna designs, where women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs to complement their traditional outfits and enhance their festive looks.

