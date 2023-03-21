Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has become India's first to reach 50 million tonne production mark. The mine is under South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), which is one of the largest coal producing subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

"A Historic Moment for the Coal Sector For the first time ever in India, a coal mine has breached the 50 MT production mark. Congratulations to the team of @secl_cil on getting Gevra mine's name written in gold letters in the history of India's coal sector," Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal and Mines said in a tweet.

About 700 personnel work per shift in the Gevra mine.

On reaching the milestone, CMD Prem Sagar Mishra along with FDs reached Gevra project, met and congratulated the entire team. He also interacted with area HoDs and officers.

This year, the Gevra mine has set a target of 52 million tons, which is expected to achieve before the end of the fiscal year.

Gevra mine has carved a special place for itself among Coal India's projects through the incorporation of modern and eco-friendly mining technology.

Blasting free surface mining technology is used in mining, while rapid loading system along with conveyor belt equipped silos is used for transportation of coal.

Meanhwile, the entire SECL surpassed the highest ever annual production of 157.43 million tons of coal, surpassing the previous high of 157.35 million tons achieved in 2018-19.

The development of Gevra area is very crucial for the progress of SECL as the area has high reserves of coal that can be used to produce electricity for the whole country for an estimated 10 years. (ANI)

