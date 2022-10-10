Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): Backed by good sales volume and increasing interest in its products and solutions, CHINT India leading global provider of smart energy solutions, opens its first exclusive retail showroom at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. The retail hub will be showcasing CHINT's entire range of low-voltage products and solutions.

On the occasion of opening of the first-ever dedicated retail showroom of CHINT India, Nitheen Nataraja, Director Sales and Marketing said, "It is a very proud moment for the entire CHINT India family to open our very first physical store in Uttarakhand India. We were always present through our dedicated dealers' network, but opening of the exclusive showroom for CHINT products shows our commitment to serve the customers here and our intention to have firm footsteps in this market. We are committed to bring our world-class products to people and many such showrooms will be opened in the coming months."

Also Read | Hyundai Mobis & Swiss Firm To Promote In-Vehicle Infotainment System.

The momentous occasion in Rudrapur is graced by Shiv Arora-MLA, Rudrapur and Rampal Singh - Mayor, Rudrapur.

Shiv Arora, MLA Rudrapur, inaugurated the showroom and said, "The decision by CHINT to open its first exclusive store in Rudrapur shows that people here are receptive of quality products that are efficient, reliable, intelligent electrical products with best-in-class energy-saving technology. We welcome more such enterprises that are green and have sustainable value propositions."

Also Read | UP Shocker: CCTV of Varanasi Guest House Records Videos of Girls Changing Clothes in Dormitory, Owner and Manager Arrested.

CHINT India has been successfully operating in India more than last 10 years across segments like telecom, photovoltaic equipment, energy storage, power transmission & distribution, low-voltage apparatuses, and control automation. In Rudrapur, CHINT India is associated with its business partner M/s. Arora Electricals.

Pulkit Arora - Distributor, Arora Electricals said, "We are happy that CHINT has chosen to work with us and open its first showroom with our partnership. Uttarakhand is an eco-friendly state and thus the green-products of CHINT have a lot of demand in the state. It will surely post great business results."

Founded in 1984, and APAC headquartered in Singapore, CHINT has developed business network in over 140 countries and regions with more than 30,000 employees. CHINT has reached annual sales of 13.5 billion USD in 2020, ranking top 50 Asian Listed Companies and top 100 China Private Enterprises.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)