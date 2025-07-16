PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Cipla Health, a leading player in the wellness category, announced the launch of Astaberry, its beauty and personal care brand's latest campaign - 'Get the Rich Look'. Rich look stands for the rich texture of skin that glows naturally without the use of any make up or filters thereby boosting confidence in everyday situations.

Rooted in nature and designed for the women of Bharat, the campaign celebrates radiant, healthy skin that shines naturally, empowering women to step forward with confidence in every walk of life. Drawing inspiration from real stories shared by our consumers, the film highlights how Astaberry's simple, effective skincare solutions can help women achieve a naturally radiant 'Rich Look'.

The film charmingly highlights relatable scenarios with a light-hearted and authentic tone where a subtle beauty upgrade transforms how the world perceives a woman, whether it's meeting someone new, preparing for an important occasion, or stepping into a professional setting.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Ltd. said, "At Cipla Health, we are committed to bringing solutions that are effective, accessible, and seamlessly fit into the lives of our consumers. This campaign is deeply rooted in real consumer insights and offers a refreshing take on the quiet confidence that naturally radiant skin brings. Astaberry has always stood for nature-powered skincare that is reliable, affordable, and designed for all skin types. As the beauty and personal care market expands rapidly, especially beyond metros, this film reinforces our commitment to offering trusted solutions that meet the evolving aspirations of women across India."

Astaberry*, with a legacy of over 16 years, offers a comprehensive skincare portfolio across more than 10 categories and 250+ products. From hair removal creams and face washes to serums, sun protection, and facial kits, each product is infused with nature-based ingredients like papaya, red grapes, strawberry, licorice, mulberry, and rose. The formulations are thoughtfully crafted for all skin types, offering affordable and effective skincare that aligns with the needs of today's aspirational consumers.

*The second-largest player in the hair removal cream category and the fastest-growing brand among the top five.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20+ brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials, Astaberry).

