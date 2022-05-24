Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): CirrusLabs, a United States-based digital transformation and IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the official opening of its India headquarters located in Bengaluru, Karnataka and a training center in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

"The new offices in Bengaluru and Mangaluru helps CirrusLabs benefit from the adequate infrastructure, cosmopolitan talent, and educational hub that both cities provide, hence expanding our client's access to IT professionals from this region. With the proximity to our headquarters in Bengaluru and being the second-largest IT hub in Karnataka, the city of Mangaluru aligns with CirrusLabs' growth strategy in India. Both these offices and our teams here will help accelerate our expansion plans in South East Asia and the Middle East as part of our global vision for CirrusLabs" - Zia Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of CirrusLabs.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned Tesla’s Model Y Catches Fire While Driving in Canada: Report.

The Head of Technology Delivery, Premkumar Arunachalam, leads the Bengaluru office and India Delivery team. "Bengaluru was the ideal choice for our company and customers," said Arunachalam. "The city has a matured ecosystem and is a technology hotspot to attract the best talent. It made perfect sense to open our office here in order to best serve our clients and to meet our aggressive growth plans."

Mangaluru was an ideal choice for CirrusLabs as it's an emerging tech and education-focused area in India. This will allow CirrusLabs to invest in future innovators in India via university relations, much like the work the company has done in the United States. Recently, CirrusLabs announced its partnership with George Washington University's New Venture Competition.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Heatwave in Delhi For A Week; Rain and Thunderstorms to Ravage Odisha, Himachal, West Bengal And Bihar.

The GW New Venture Competition is the #1 largest collegiate competition in the country and provides GW students, faculty, and alumni with real-world experiences in entrepreneurship that can't be replicated anywhere else. CirrusLabs not only participated as judges but also awarded participants with the "CirrusLabs Best Tech Award".

CirrusLabs has seen large-scale growth in the past five years with several global accolades. In 2021 - Inc. magazine revealed that CirrusLabs appeared in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the United States' fastest-growing private companies. That marked the company's fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list following 2020, 2019 and 2018. CirrusLabs also was one of ten US-based companies selected for the 2022 U.S. Trade Mission to the Middle East - highlighting digital transformation and IT solutions to business leaders in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

"We are excited to establish our new India HQ in Bengaluru to cater to our India growth plans and serve our global customers as we rapidly expand our footprint in the region." - Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer of CirrusLabs.

With a new office location in Bengaluru, training center in Mangaluru, previously established office in Hyderabad, and additional offices in North America - CirrusLabs is equipped to guide companies through their digital transformation journey at scale.

Below you will find the addresses to CirrusLabs' India-based offices:

- Bengaluru Office: 70, Millers Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560052

- Mangaluru Office: Door No.4-1- 85/31, 305 & 306, 3rd floor, Inland Avenue, BallalBagh, M.G. Road, Mangaluru-575003

- Hyderabad Office: RAM SVR, Plot No. 4/2, Sect. 1, Madhapur, HUDA, Techno Enclave, Outer Ring Road, HITEC City, Hyderabad Telangana-500081

CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in the United States (Georgia and Virginia), Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)