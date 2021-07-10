New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Council for Indian School Certificate further reduced the syllabus for class 10 and 12 on July 9, 2021. The syllabus has been reduced for the academic year 2021-2022.

The ICSE (class 10) subjects for which syllabus has been reduced namely are Geography, History and Civics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Physical Education and Yoga.

Similarly, the ISC (class 12) subjects for which syllabus has been reduced namely are Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Business Studies, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

On 2nd July the council had reduced the ISC and ICSE for both English and Indian Languages.

CISCE has sent a letter to all the heads of affiliated schools. The letter states that it is in the process of reviewing the syllabus of other subjects as well for 2022 examinations. They will still continue to reduce the syllabus for the remaining subjects and will be displayed on the CISCE website soon.

Until then the students must start with their preparations as per the reduced syllabus.

But are you still confused about the reduced syllabus?

To address your concern about the blurred understanding of the reduced syllabus here are 5 top notch tips for you to prepare better for the exams.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)