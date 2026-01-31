Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Tibetans in-exile are very excited for the first phase of general elections of Sikyong and members of Tibetan parliament in-exile to be held on February 1.

More than 91,000 Tibetan voters have registered themselves in 27 countries around the world.

Tibetan elections commission has termed it a 'unique election.'

The chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi told ANI, "It is unique in the sense that it is going to be held in 27 different countries. And it is unique in the sense that we are not electing political leaders for the governance of a nation but we are trying to elect representatives so that they can lead the struggle for freedom of Tibet."

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama may also cast his vote in South India.

Yeshi told ANI, "We are not very sure because right now he is in South India, but in the past he has participated in the elections so definitely we would provide the instructions to the regional election commissioner to make special arrangements for His Holiness."

There are more than 80 regional election commissioners with almost 309 polling booths and 1,800 staff as a member of regional election commission members, observers and volunteers for participating in this election. The number of candidates is not known yet since this is a preliminary election and the final phase of the elections will be held on April 26.

Tempa Gyaltsen, an exiled Tibetan told ANI, "I am very very excited and very proud that we Tibetans despite being in exile, we have one of the most robust elections across the world. One day elections will happen in 27 countries across the globe and the Tibetans will be electing for their leadership so we are excited definitely. We are ahead of them (China) when it comes to democracy and to the rights of people and freedom. We are very ahead of Chinese government."

Thubten, an exiled Tibetan told ANI that these polls send a direct message to China.

"As you know the situation in Tibet, the Tibetan and people inside Tibet do not have any right and freedom to decide their own fate, leave aside the democratic process that we follow here in India so we are quite excited to choose our leaders... I think it sends a strong message to China that people and the like minded institutions, they believe that CTA is a genuine and legitimate representative of the Tibetan people inside and outside Tibet.

"So the things that we are following, the outcome of the election process would certainly be applauded by the Tibetan people inside Tibet and then the leadership that we have in-exile is being followed by the Tibetan people inside Tibet so certainly it sends a strong message to the Chinese government that however, they tried to suppress the voices inside Tibet but their hearts and minds will always be with the his Holiness the Dalai Lama and also with the Central Tibetan Administration," Thubten added. (ANI)

