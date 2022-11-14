New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): The Digital Landscape - Companies need robust social media & digital presence. Let's face it, the internet has changed the game when it comes to business. No longer can companies rely on traditional marketing methods to reach their target audience. To stay relevant and competitive, businesses need to have a strong digital presence. However, this is easier said than done. There are many challenges that companies face when it comes to their digital presence, digital marketing, and social media.

As a business owner, you know that having a strong digital presence is crucial to your success. But what exactly does that mean? In today's competitive landscape, it's not enough to simply have a website or social media account - you need to stand out from the rest and offer an engaging, holistic experience for your customers. That's where pitching, branding, social media management, and explainer videos come in.

The video and digital experience design market is huge with an estimated net business worth of USD 259 Bn in 2018. The AR/VR industry was pegged at 28 billion by 2021 but is projected to grow 250 in just 2 years, reaching nearly half a trillion dollars within 2028!

Clapstick Media is an innovative design agency that specializes in helping companies break into new markets & multifold their sales. They have worked with over 200 companies across 8+ countries and helped them spearhead their way to success by creating video content for both Fortune 500 brands as well Startups looking at launching products or services within certain industries.

Founded in 2015 by Sanchita Chatterjee and Tryambak Chatterjee with their expertise, sheer perseverance & a new benchmark of quality, Clapstick Media has helped companies across the globe including but not limited to those from the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With a team of creative professionals, social media experts & strategists they have created a digital presence, social media strategies, and engaging videos for some of the major MNCs and Startups across the globe. The startup aims to combine creativity and technology by providing holistic video & digital experience-oriented techno-creative services for clients, both large brands as well as startups alike, to present their products or services with ease.

"We are a full-service digital transformation company with a unique amalgamation of creativity and technology. We help startups establish their brand across customer multiple touchpoints with a full-service end-to-end turnkey solution. On the corporate end, we help established brands communicate complex concepts, services, and products effectively across full spectrum B2B & B2C audiences. Our encompassing approach to using technology and creatives hand in hand has provided numerous startups and brands tangible spearheads into their respective markets.

The journey for Clapstick hasn't been easy! But it has been oddly satisfying. When we started in 2015, we hardly had 3 to 5 clients, mostly from the local web design and small businesses. But we had always focused on the global video market.

We have been fortunate to have worked with over 5+ Fortune 500 companies and have helped hundreds of start-ups & companies to spearhead into their markets. We also create video content for some of the top edu-tech and social influencers of India, having over 2 million + followers. IBM, Chevrolet, Isuzu, Ease-My-Trip, Eledwise, News Reach, MyCord, and numerous such companies in India & abroad and even governments organizations of Australia, Canada, the University of Geneva, and others have worked with us for their video and digital needs. With over 1000+ creative assets delivered and numerous in que, we look forward to foraying deep into the upcoming industries. " - quoted Tryambak, one of the co-founders of Clapstickmedia.

"The world is moving towards the Metaverse. 3D augmented graphics and design will be at the pinnacle of demand. We are always a forward-looking company. We were one of the pioneers of Explainer videos & isometric-style animation in India, and we plan to hold our stance. Clapstick Media will foray into Virtual Reality (VR), (AR) Augmented Reality and Meta-verse content, utilizing our expertise in interactive & 3D design. We are also looking forward to scaling our operation across multiple locations and venture into fundraising to bring in the next revolution in digital experiences." said Sanchita Chatterjee, co-founder and Creative Director, of Clapstick Media.

