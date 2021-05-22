Law aspirants from all over the country appear for this test to get admission in a renowned law college of their choice

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Most Law schools in India grant admissions on the basis of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Law aspirants from all over the country appear for this test to get admission in a renowned law college of their choice.

But this year, CLAT 2021 has been postponed due to the sudden rise in Coronavirus cases across the country. The new date for the exams will be announced soon. Furthermore, the last date to submit online applications has been extended to 15th June, 2021. Students can utilize this extra time by preparing for the exam with the right attitude and strategy.

Here are a few tips on how to ace the exam:

1. Study the exam pattern: Studying the exam structure and marking scheme of the paper is one of the most important steps for CLAT preparation. This step helps the students in knowing well in advance about what kind of questions they should expect in the paper. UG CLAT Mock Test book has just the right study material to help the students score high in CLAT 2021. It also contains National Law University's (NLU) 2020, 2019 & 2018 cut-offs for exam-oriented preparation of the students.

2. Source the right material: Most of the students are preparing online for the exam due to the pandemic. Thus, getting your hands on the right material becomes extremely important. Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test Sample Papers book is prepared by the Editorial Board after thorough research and analysis of the latest exam pattern and syllabus for the 2021 paper.

3. Solve previous year's question papers: Practice solving as many last year's question papers as you can, to familiarize yourself with the paper pattern. Oswaal UG CLAT mock test sample paper 2021 book contains 15 CLAT Sample Papers with solutions. Each Sample Paper includes latest typology of questions specified by NLU like comprehension based MCQs from quantitative techniques, current affairs including General knowledge, English language, Logical and Legal reasoning.

Here's the recommended link for CLAT Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/3bG59c3

4. Revision is important: Keeping enough time for revision is important. It helps the students to memorize and understand the topics better. This UG CLAT Mock Test Sample Paper 2021 book contains 'On Tips Notes' for a crisp revision and easy retention of information. Ample revision helps you develop more confidence to face any and all kinds of difficult questions in the exam hall.

5. Prepare a time table: Prepare a strict time schedule for yourself and stick to it. Divide time judiciously between all subjects and focus more on your weak areas. Take out time to read newspapers and books to keep yourself updated with the latest happenings of the world. Don't forget to keep some time for relaxation to revitalize you.

In these unprecedented times students should try to keep a positive attitude and give their best towards the preparation for the exam. Students can surely score well in the test through their consistent efforts and by following the above-mentioned tips. Good luck!

