New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Consortium of NLUs conducts the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 in the first week of May. If you pursue UG and PG law programs in Top National Law Universities and several affiliated colleges, the CLAT examination gives this opportunity to the aspirants.

CLAT examination is one of the most challenging entrance exams for getting admissions to India's topmost law universities. Hence, the candidates need to know how to crack CLAT 2022. Preparation with toppers tricks and tips will help the candidates while appearing for CLAT 2022. In this article, we discussed several concepts and strategies which will give you a 360 idea for preparation. Read below to know more.

This year, CLAT 2022 will conduct in an offline mode with the pen-paper format. Candidates can take admissions to top NLUs for 5-year LLB and LLM according to CLAT scores 2022.

Preparation strategies to crack CLAT 2022 exam:

CLAT is one of the most competitive law entrance examinations in India. To mark your presence in the merit list, the candidate needs thorough preparation tactics and strategies. There are different strategies the candidates can follow to score high in CLAT 2022:

1. Regular practice of mock test and previous year sample question papers-

Candidates need to practice mock tests and previous year sample papers daily for the clarity of concepts. You will get insights while preparing the sample question papers of CLAT. With Oswaal CLAT 2022 Exams Mock Test Sample Papers, one can rank-up their preparations as it has different benefits like: 15 CLAT 2021 Sample Papers with New Pattern, CLAT 2020 Question Paper with solutions, All Typologies of Questions included for exam-oriented preparation, On Tips Notes for crisp revision, NLUs 2020, 2019 & 2018 Cut-offs.

2. Keep yourself distressed and calm-

Candidates should keep themselves calm to follow the smooth flow of learning. If you are stressed and anxious about the exam, you will not be able to focus on the concepts. So keep yourself relaxed and healthy during the exam period.

Exam Pattern: CLAT 2022Candidates must have an idea about the exam pattern before starting the preparations. CLAT examination is the measurement of a candidate's reasoning and aptitude capabilities. Here some details regarding the exam pattern are given below:

CLAT 2022 Exam Pattern:

Marking scheme Each question will carry 1 mark. An incorrect question will invite a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Examination Dates: CLAT 2022

The aspirants can go through these respective dates for the CLAT 2022 examination:

* Events Exam Dates

Application starts from the 1st week of January 2022

Application ends at the 2nd week of March 2022

Availability of admit card is on 3rd week of April 2022

Exam Date is on 3rd week of May 2022

Result Date will be on 4th week of June 2022

Counselling begins from the 1st week of July 2022

CLAT 2022 Application Form

* Aspirants can check the online application form of CLAT 2022 from the 1st week of January 2022.

* Aspirants can fill the application form for CLAT 2022 examination with online mode.

* While doing the registration, candidates must have their valid email ID & mobile number in the application form of CLAT 2022.

* Aspirants need to upload the scanned images of passport size photographs and signatures in the given size and format.

* A correction window is also provided to the candidates, which gives them the facility to make corrections in the application form of CLAT 2022.

* Print out is necessary for the candidates after filling the application form.

Application fee: CLAT 2022

* Candidates have to submit Rs. 4000 for GEN/OBC/PWD category as the application fee for CLAT 2022.

* The fee for SC/ST category candidates is Rs. 3000 for CLAT 2022.

* You can pay the amount by using online mode only (Debit/credit card or Net Banking)

Criteria for eligibility: CLAT 2022

Candidates should follow the standard eligibility criteria for CLAT 2022 exam:

UG Law Programme:

* Qualification of the candidates should be the 12th board examination from a recognized board or university.

* The percentage criteria for GEN/OBC category candidates is 45% and for SC/ST category is 40% marks to qualify for the exam.

Syllabus: CLAT 2022 examination

If you are going to appear for CLAT 2022 exam, you must be aware of the syllabus of the CLAT examination. The syllabus has been bifurcated section-wise as it includes 6 sections:

* Current affairs and general awareness: This topic include general awareness, current topics, events, national and international updates, and many more.

* English comprehension: It has various topics like understanding of the passage, word meanings, and many more.

* Mathematics includes elementary mathematics and its related knowledge with the candidates.

* Legal aptitude includes problem-solving abilities, research aptitude, etc.

* Logical Reasoning includes syllogism, logical sequences or analogies, etc.

Candidates must have an idea of the complete syllabus of CLAT 2022 to grab maximum marks in the examination.

