Imphal, November 13: An Assam Rifles Colonel, his family members and three jawans were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said. According to unofficial sources, the driver of the Colonel's vehicle was also gunned down, taking the overall death toll to seven.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot. The militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar. Terrorists Attack Convoy Of Assam Rifles' Commanding Officer in Manipur, Casualties Feared.

Tweet By Manipur CM N Biren Singh:

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

So far, no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants. Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups.

