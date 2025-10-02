PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Clickawish Enterprises Private Limited, a Surat-based western wear manufacturer, is strengthening its position in India's apparel industry by offering extensive ready stock, full customization capabilities, and competitive factory-direct pricing. Founded in 2017, Clickawish supports brands, retailers and distributors with fast, reliable manufacturing solutions.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversaries: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Former PM.

With over 2,000 styles, 300 fabrics in stock, and a ready inventory of 5 lakh (500,000) pieces, Clickawish provides unmatched availability across categories. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of western garments for both men and women, including crop tops, blouses, one-piece dresses, tops, skirts, shirts, trousers, night suits and more--allowing clients to source an entire collection from a single partner.

Key advantages

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch AFG vs BAN Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

- No minimum order quantity (no MOQ / no set-wise restriction) -- order any design, any color, any size, any quantity.

- Custom manufacturing -- design-to-production capability with shortened lead times of 45 days.

- Ready stock advantage -- immediate access to inventory of 5 lakh (500,000) pieces for faster go-to-market.

- Fit-focused design -- garments engineered for superior fit to minimize returns.

- Factory-direct pricing -- competitive wholesale rates by eliminating middlemen.

Clickawish was co-founded by Vikas Choudhary and Poonam Agarwal, IIMs graduate with 10 yrs of consulting experience at Accenture Strategy. Their vision was to create a dependable manufacturing partner that resolves common retail pain points--fit issues, long lead times and inconsistent quality. Backed by a professional team of over 100 employees and robust in-house production processes, Clickawish has become a preferred partner for scalable, dependable apparel sourcing.

About ClickawishFounded in 2017, Clickawish Enterprises Private Limited is a leading western wear manufacturer and wholesaler based in Surat, India. The brand is known for its ready stock availability, custom manufacturing services, affordable pricing and fast turnaround times.

Explore the full catalog at www.clickawish.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)