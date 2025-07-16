Madrid [Spain], July 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday participated in an investment roadshow in Spain, where he invited businesses to invest in his home state.

He listed out several resources and potential opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh that businesses can tap into.

"Madhya has mineral resources, ample water, nature, agriculture, and tourism. Most importantly, our state has a congenial and safe atmosphere for investment," Mohan Yadav told a business gathering during his Madrid visit. "In Madhya Pradesh, there are boundless opportunities in every sector, from medical to tourism, mining to logistics..."

Spain has the potential in tourism, innovation, and technical skills, but it is Madhya Pradesh that can help scale up, he said, wooing Spain-based businesses.

Dinesh Patnaik, Indian ambassador to Spain, as part of his intervention, noted that Madhya Pradesh represents India in its totality.

"It's in the middle of India, but it's something which has scope for everything. Madhya Pradesh is the place that has the potential for the future," the Indian envoy said.

"If you look at Madhya Pradesh, it's got everything. I mean, not just tourism, nature, AI tech industry, everything."

Recalling a question someone asked him a day before, why state governments go abroad to make these kinds of investments, the envoy said it is in the best interest of cooperative and competitive federalism.

"Why isn't the national government doing it? Why do state governments do it? It's because of the way India is structured. India is a federal structure, and we have what my Prime Minister calls cooperative, competitive federalism, which means every state competes with each other and cooperates with each other at the same time. And states in India have the autonomy to decide their own economic policies," the envoy supplemented.

Earlier today, first day of CM's visit to Spain, he visited the LaLiga Office to explore possibilities for collaboration in sports, especially football, and youth development in Madhya Pradesh.

Discussions were held on efforts to provide football players in Madhya Pradesh with international-level training, advanced facilities, and opportunities to participate in world-class competitions, including the Olympics. (ANI)

