Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): CMR Group of institutions (http://www.cmrgroup.edu.in/), one of the premier educational institutions in Hyderabad offering quality education, has performed well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, with all its five colleges making it to the 2022 edition.

Of these institutions, CMR College of Pharmacy fared well with 72nd rank, while CMR technical campus, CMR Institute of Technology (http://www.cmrtc.ac.in/), and CMR College of Engineering & Technology in the band of 201-250, and CMR Engineering college in the band of 251-300 in the NIRF rank list.

The management, teachers, students, and college officials are all on cloud nine because better ranking means better prospects for the students' placements and funds for the institution's development.

The NIRF ranking of the educational institution in India is based on five parameters such as teaching-learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RPC), graduation outcome (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and perception.

Established in 2002 on a sprawling area of 70 acres on the Medchal Road in Hyderabad, the CMR Group of Institutions (CMRGI) consists of CMR College of Pharmacy (CMRP), CMR Technical Campus (CMRG), CMR College of Engineering and Technology (CMRK), CMR Institute of Technology (CMRM) and CMR Engineering College (CMRN). All the engineering colleges are UGC autonomous, approved, and accredited by AICTE, NAAC, and NBA. Over 15,000 students are studying in various streams of engineering, management, and pharmacy.

Ch. Gopal Reddy, Chairman of CMRGI, said, "CMR is well-known for placements. This year, there were more than 4,000 placement offers. Also, CMR is known for its world-class infrastructure and facilities such as labs, sports facilities, and 360-degree student development".

According to Reddy, the highest annual pay package offered to the CMRGI students is in the range of Rs 44 lakh. Some students have been hired on annual pay packages ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. However, the average package is Rs 5.5 lakh per annum.

CMRGI has many achievements and awards in its kitty, including ISO certification, 2f/12B, AAAA Ranking by CAREERS 360 magazine, and rated 14th by CSR-GHRDC among the top engineering colleges in India. Also, it has been awarded All India Rank of 113 by Times Engineering, Rank-116 by The Week, Rank-20 in emerging engineering colleges, Rank-71 in the south Zone, and Cambridge University Press & Assessment for BEC training and certification. Recently, CMREC has received MSME Funding.

"Our mission and vision are to impart quality technical education in sync with the fast-changing technology and globalization, to introduce technical education through innovative teaching and learning methods, and produce employable technical graduates with sound technical skills to meet the technological needs of the society," said Reddy.

Abhinav Chamakura, CEO of CMRGI, appreciated the team's efforts and highlighted the importance of the ranking.

Dr A Raji Reddy, Director, CMR Technical Campus, said, "CMRGI has proved its determination in the field of education. We will do much better in the coming years to achieve a good NIRF ranking."

For admissions in CMR Group of institutions contact: 9100760559, 9248727210, 8008557612 or visit: www.cmrgroup.edu.in

