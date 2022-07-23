Andhra Pradesh, July 23: A degree course dropout was arrested by the Krishna district police on charges of recording nude videos of girls and blackmailing them. Later, identified as B. Ganesh, was remanded in judicial custody by a Visakhapatnam court.

According to the Hindu, the victims who fell prey to Ganesh's wrongdoings hailed from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Krishna and other districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The matter came to light via a complaint registered with the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police Station. Also Read: What is ‘Digital Rape’ And What is the Punishment for the Crime in India? Everything You Need to Know.

The report further suggested that he had morphed social media posts of girls; the police team seized the obscene videos and materials used by the accused towards the sex crime. Cases registered against the accused took into account relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and IT Act among other.

