SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi, successfully organised the National Press Day Commemoration and the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025, honouring distinguished individuals from civic administration, governance, law, journalism, public service, innovation, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, and knowledge-based services for their exemplary contributions to nation-building and democratic values. The event was held at Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru, on 28 November 2025

Also Read | 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' Movie Review: A Superb Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors Honey Trehan's Gripping and Politically Incisive Whodunnit! (LatestLY Exclusive).

These national recognitions reflect CMSB's continued commitment to upholding constitutional values, ethical governance, responsible journalism, innovation, and public trust, in alignment with the principles upheld by the Press Council of India and the Press Information Bureau, Government of India.

The ceremony was held in the presence of senior officials, representatives of government bodies, media organisations, civic institutions, cultural organisations, and distinguished guests, marking a significant national platform for recognising professional excellence and public responsibility.

Also Read | Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.

Civic Administration, Governance & Legal Excellence

* Shri Mallikarjun S. MylarAdvocate, Supreme Court of IndiaAward Category: Exemplary Service in the Field of Law

* Shri Eswara S. RayuduDeputy Commissioner, Jayanagar Division, BBMPAward Category: Civic Governance & Urban Development Excellence

* Smt. Renu RankaMember, Prime Minister's 15-Point Programme CommitteeAward Category: Public Welfare & Community Development Leadership

Media & Journalism Excellence

In recognition of ethical journalism, editorial integrity, and impactful public communication, CMSB honoured the following media professionals:

* Shri Chidananda PatelDeputy Editor & Political Bureau Head, News18

o Award Category: Excellence in Political Journalism & National Affairs Reporting

* Shri RehmanAnchor, TV9 KannadaAward Category: Excellence in Television News Presentation

* Shri Pramod ShastriPolitical Bureau, TV9 KannadaAward Category: Excellence in Political & Legislative Reporting

* Smt. Radha HiregoudarChief Editor, Guarantee News KannadaAward Category: Editorial Leadership & Media Integrity Excellence

* Smt. Namratha M.Director, Guarantee News KannadaAward Category: Excellence in Media Management & Digital Broadcasting

* Shri LakshminarayanFilm Bureau Head, Guarantee News KannadaAward Category: Excellence in Media Coordination & Industry Reporting

* Shri Mubarak S.Editor-in-Chief, JKNewsKannada.comAward Category: Excellence in Digital Journalism & News Leadership

Public Service, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & International Engagement

* Shri Pardeep KumarZonal Head / Programme Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR),Ministry of External Affairs, Government of IndiaAward Category: Cultural Diplomacy & International Exchange Excellence

* Dr. Vasanth SamagaFounder & Director, Biomylz Pvt. Ltd.Award Category: Innovation & Excellence in Health Technology

* Shri Amit KumarChief Food & Health Inspector, Indian RailwaysAward Category: Excellence in Public Health & Safety Enforcement

* Smt. Priyanka B. S.EntrepreneurAward Category: Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Innovation & Enterprise

* Dr. Asif IqbalPresident, Indian Economic Trade OrganizationAward Category: International Relations & Global Trade Leadership Award

Hospitality, Arts, Culture & Creative Excellence

* Shri Akshay KumarChef De Partie, The Ashok LaLiT, BengaluruAward Category: Excellence in Culinary Service & Hospitality Leadership

* Shri Loveguru SumanthArtist, Kannada Film IndustryAward Category: Creative Arts & Entertainment Contribution Award

* Shri Naveen Reddy B.Indian Film DirectorAward Category: Excellence in Cinema Direction & Visual Storytelling

Social Leadership & Community Empowerment

* Shri S. YathirajState President, Karnataka Nava Nirmana SenaAward Category: Public Leadership & Social Empowerment Award

* Anitha KothariSocial WorkerAward Category: Excellence in Social Service & Community Empowerment

* Smt. Vijaylakshmi UrsSocial WorkerAward Category: Lifetime Contribution to Social Welfare & Public Good

Chairman's Statement

On behalf of Dr. Bickey Bangari, Chairman - CMSB, the address was conveyed by Shri Ashok Bannidinni, Advocate-on-Record (AOR), Supreme Court of India, who stated that the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025 recognise exemplary contributions by senior bureaucrats, media professionals, and public servants in service of the nation.

He emphasised that honouring excellence across governance, media, innovation, and knowledge-based disciplines strengthens constitutional values, ethical conduct, public trust, and responsible leadership, reinforcing the pillars of India's democratic framework.

Special Note

CMSB places on record its sincere appreciation for Smt. Radha Hiregoudar, Chief Editor, Guarantee News Kannada, whose work reflects constitutional discipline, media ethics, and editorial integrity, positioning her as a credible role model for responsible journalism and women's leadership in media.

Acknowledgement - CMSB Karnataka Unit:

The Council expresses its sincere gratitude to all CMSB Karnataka Unit delegates and members for their dedication and cooperation. Special appreciation is extended to Shri Mubarak S., Karnataka State President - CMSB, for his leadership and pivotal role in the successful execution of the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025.

Issued by:

Office of the ChairmanCouncil for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB)New Delhi / Admin Office: Bengaluru Email: cmsbcentraloffice@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)