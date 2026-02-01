New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attendd the opening of the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026 on Sunday, the President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (last entry at 5.00 p.m.). The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi, as per the statement.

Booking and entry to the Garden is free of cost. Online Booking can be done at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/. With an aim to enhance the visitor experience, this year no on-the-spot booking facility will be available. The visitors can book tickets only through online mode. Therefore, visitors are advised to book their slots online, well in advance. They are also advised to adhere to the timeline and other instructions mentioned in the ticket. Booking for a particular day will close at 10.00 a.m. on the previous day.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. The last shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station will be at 4.00 p.m.

The route for the visitors will be Bal Vatika - Pulmeria Garden - Banyan Garden - Bonsai Garden - Babbling Brook - Central Lawn - Long Garden - Circular Garden.

Apart from tulips and different types of roses, this year visitors will be able to see Babbling Brook - a water stream with cascades and Banyan Garden with reflexology paths.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route.

Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday). They can also witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

