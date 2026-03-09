VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 9: CNEAR, an emerging AI-driven career technology company, has introduced Falcon, an advanced platform designed to automate and modernize campus placement operations for universities and colleges across India.

Falcon is an AI-enabled placement enhancement platform that helps institutions streamline the entire placement lifecycle -- from job creation and resume screening to candidate shortlisting and final offer management -- through a single centralized dashboard. The platform is built specifically for training and placement cells seeking to replace manual processes and fragmented systems with intelligent automation.

According to the company, Falcon can automate up to 70% of routine placement operations, enabling universities to significantly reduce administrative workload while improving transparency, efficiency, and placement outcomes.

Addressing the Gap Between Education and IndustryIndia's higher education ecosystem produces millions of graduates every year, but universities often struggle with outdated placement workflows, fragmented data systems, and limited visibility into recruitment performance.

CNEAR aims to bridge this gap by creating a connected ecosystem linking campuses, companies, and students, enabling institutions to manage placements through data-driven insights and automation.

Through Falcon, placement teams can:

- Automate candidate eligibility checks and shortlisting using AI

- Track applications, interviews, and offer status in real time

- Manage recruiter relationships and hiring drives from one dashboard

- Generate NAAC and NIRF-ready placement reports instantly

- Provide students with job discovery, interview tracking, and resume optimization tools

The platform also includes AI-powered resume analysis, automated job creation from job descriptions, and real-time placement analytics, helping institutions improve placement performance and decision-making.

Driving Smarter Campus PlacementsWith growing adoption across universities, CNEAR's platform is already supporting institutions in managing thousands of students and multiple recruitment drives simultaneously.

By integrating automation, analytics, and communication tools -- including email, SMS, and WhatsApp notifications -- Falcon ensures that students, placement officers, and recruiters remain aligned throughout the hiring process.

The company believes that AI-driven placement ecosystems will become a core component of the future education infrastructure, enabling universities to scale placements while providing better career opportunities for students.

Growing Campus EcosystemSince its inception, CNEAR has built a growing network connecting universities, companies, and students through placement management technology, training programs, and industry collaborations.

The platform has already impacted tens of thousands of students and multiple universities, helping institutions strengthen their placement outcomes and industry partnerships.

About CNEARCNEAR is an AI-driven career technology platform focused on connecting campuses, companies, and individuals to create better placement and career opportunities. Founded in 2021, the company provides placement automation tools, career development programs, and industry collaboration initiatives aimed at improving employability and campus hiring outcomes across India.

Through its technology platforms and campus partnerships, CNEAR is working to transform traditional placement systems into intelligent, data-driven career ecosystems.

Website: https://cnear.ai/Company Website: https://cnear.in/

