A woman holds a portrait of Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on the day of a gathering to support Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo/Reuters)

Moscow [Russia], March 9 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday extended greetings to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, as per RT News.

Futher, he pledged Russia's unwavering support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israeli alliance with Iran.

"At time when Iran is confronting armed aggression. I am confident that you will honourably continue the cause of your father and rally the Iranian people. I wish to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran," Putin was cited as saying by RT News.

Iran's clerical body announced that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was named his successor yesterday. The announcement comes nine days after the US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, meanwhile, extended greetings to the new leader.

"In the name of excellence. Blessed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, may your life be blessed. With greetings and condolences on the martyrdom of your esteemed father, the divine personality of Imam Khamenei, may God have mercy on him, as well as the martyrdom of your esteemed wife and other relatives in the crime of global arrogance and Zionism. Your Excellency's election by the Assembly of Experts as the Leader of the Islamic Republic," he said.

Larijani said that the new leader's appointment gives hope to the people of Iran.

"It disappointed the stubborn and war-seeking enemies and gave hope to the truth-seeking and truth-aware nation of Iran. May God bless this decision and, God willing, may your presence pave the way for the country's economic development and the dignity of the Islamic Republic in the best possible way," he said.

"In these critical wartime circumstances, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council will take the utmost seriousness in implementing Your Excellency's measures. I ask God Almighty for your success," he added.

Meanwhile, the Exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi said that the current regime's strategy consisted of despicable use of common Iranians as human shields.

In a post on X, he said, "The American and Israeli resolve to decimate the Revolutionary Guards and dismantle the Islamic Republic's infrastructure of terror has the broad support of the Iranian people."

"The current regime's despicable use of Iranians as human shields is a crime against humanity. The safety of civilians and the protection of Iran's vital, national infrastructure must remain a priority. To Iran's own military: lay down your arms and join the people. If you do, there will be a place for you in a free Iran," he added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei in a news briefing said that discussions about possible mediation efforts for a ceasefire are "irrelevant" as long as military confrontations continue, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran will continue to defend itself. Iran did not initiate any offensive action against Turkiye, Cyprus and Azerbaijan in the last week. On the contrary, some may have been "staged". The US has "torpedoed" diplomatic talks that were under way before its latest attacks on Iran, as per Al Jazeera.

The US-Israeli air strikes on the country have put all international laws at risk. The US and Israel want to fragment the country and take over its "oil riches". Iran is "adamant to maintain good and friendly relations" with countries in the region, but also has the "right to defend" itself if other countries' territories are used to launch attacks against it, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump on Sunday asserted that he would exert influence over Iran's next supreme leader, saying that whoever is picked for the role without Washington's approval is "not going to last long," as per Al Jazeera.

This comes as the US military continues to strike Iranian targets. In the process, eight US soldiers have died in the operations until now.

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said, "Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime's initial attacks across the Middle East... This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury."

Later, CENTCOM updated, "A U.S. National Guard Soldier died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency."

Israel, on the other hand has threatened to target anyone who succeeds or seeks to appoint a successor to Iran's deceased Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor," The Israel Defense Forces said. (ANI)

