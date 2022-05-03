New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Production of coal by Coal India Limited surged to a record high of 534.7 lakh tonnes in April 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.02 per cent, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The previous highest ever monthly production by Coal India Limited was recorded in April 2019 having attained a production of 450.29 lakh tonnes.

During the month of April 2022, India's total coal production stood at 661.54 lakh tonnes. While Coal India Ltd (CIL) and its subsidiaries produced 534.7 lakh tonnes of coal, production by Singareni Colleries Company Ltd (SCCL) stood at 53.23 lakh tonnes and production from captive mines touched 73.61 lakh tonnes during the month, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, while the total offtake of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh tonnes during the month, the power sector offtake touched the figure of 617.2 lakh tonnes in April. At the same time, offtake to the power sector from Coal India alone stood at 497.39 lakh tonnes.

The total coal production during the financial year 2021-22 stood at 7,770.23 lakh tonnes (provisional) compared to 7160 lakh tonnes during 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.55 per cent.

Coal India Limited production rose by 4.43 per cent to 6,220.64 lakh tonnes in the financial year ended March 2022 from 5,960.24 lakh tonnes recorded in the previous year.

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) with an increase of 28.55 per cent growth produced 650.02 lakh tonnes during 2021-22 compared to 500.58 lakh tonnes the previous year. Coal production of captive mines rose to 890.57 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 from 690.18 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Total coal dispatch during 2021-22 rose to 8,180.04 lakh tonnes from 6,900.71 lakh tonnes in the previous year, posting an increase of 18.43 per cent.

In the financial year ended March 2022, Coal India Limited dispatched 6610.85 lakh tonnes of coal against 5,730.80 lakh tonnes recorded in the previous year. (ANI)

