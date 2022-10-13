Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 (ANI): As part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy, Coal India Limited on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited for developing a solar power project of 1190 MW production capacity in the state of Rajasthan.

The MoU was signed in Jaipur in the presence of Union Minister for Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Also Read | Team West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get WI Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that India has sufficient coal reserves to last for up to 50 years. The emphasis now is to produce clean coal and steps are being taken in this direction.

He said eight million tonne stocks are available at present and the state government must go for innovative solutions to ease out transport bottlenecks, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Coal.

Also Read | Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Actress Kanishka Soni Alleges #MeToo Accused Filmmaker Had Asked Her to Show Her Stomach.

Joshi said that for transportation of coal now rail cum sea route is preferred so that the transportation time is reduced. The Minister said that steps are being taken to resolve the energy issues of all the states and the Prime Minister's vision for New India will be realised when energy needs of all states get fulfilled and they get developed.

The proposed project, for which the MoU was inked by Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, CIL and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, CMD, Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUN), will come up in Rajasthan's upcoming solar park cleared under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks.

It would boost CIL's pursuit of solar power generation as part of its diversification programme for clean coal energy. The project would begin in a phased manner and is expected to be an employment generator in the state apart from providing cleaner power.

Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge), Government of Rajasthan, A K Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of India and Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)