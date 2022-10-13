New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Coca-Cola India has rolled out a technological product innovation - a locked Coke, which is a limited edition bottle of the beverage for the festive season. The 'locked' bottle is fitted with a special Bluetooth-enabled cap, that is programmed to open only in the presence of the sender's mobile phone. The concept is in line with Coke's recent #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign, which encourages consumers to meet and celebrate this Diwali in person. This is a first-of-its-kind product innovation by Coke in India. The bottle can be ordered via a microsite by filling in the gift recipient's residential address and a customized festive wish or message. The recipients will then receive the customized bottle via delivery, which will be pre-programmed to detect the presence of the sender's mobile phone in order for it to be unlocked. This unique bottle acts as a symbolic reminder of a promise made to meet in person.

Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, brand Coca-Cola, said, "We at Coca-Cola are exhilarated to unveil a first-of-its-kind product innovation to our consumers. Digital enablement and product innovation are key pillars of growth for us at Coca-Cola, and our new 'locked' bottle perfectly aligns with this strategy. The unique limited-edition gift bottle (that is available in India) is sure to inspire social connections, as people come together to meet, greet, connect, and share a (locked) Coke this Diwali." The innovation will be brought alive by a 360-degree campaign, including a series of digital films, partnerships with popular influencers, and a TVC film that has been conceptualized by creative partner Ogilvy. Watch the TVC here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MVrlpqK8Ss Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added, "This is an invitation that I hope no one declines. We hope this beautiful merger of tech with humanity that has created the most inviting Diwali invitations, sees people make the effort to go and visit the person inviting them, open the locked bottle of Coke, and enjoy it together." The limited edition Coke bottle is now available to order and gift for free via the dedicated microsite, which can be accessed through mobile phones. Over the past two years, amidst the pandemic, the festive season has been missing the spark of physical connections, as consumers resorted to 'virtual wishes'. This Diwali, Coca-Cola seeks to evoke a feeling of togetherness among people and bring back the real magic of celebrating festivities in-person with loved ones. Watch the magic come alive here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0ZB6OsBaQ

