New Delhi [India], June 12: Expand My Business, a leading platform for entrepreneurial growth, is elated to announce the successful completion of Day 2 of the Convention of Digital Entrepreneurs (CODE) New Delhi. The two-day event, which concluded on June 11, 2023, witnessed an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, innovative startups, and investors, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing in the digital landscape.

"CODE 2023 has been an extraordinary event that has exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to witness the incredible energy, enthusiasm, and passion demonstrated by the attendees. This convention has not only facilitated knowledge sharing and networking but has also paved the way for new partnerships and growth opportunities for entrepreneurs across India," said Nishant Behl, Founder of Expand My Business.

The second day of CODE New Delhi kicked off with the highly anticipated Founders' Conference, where founders from renowned brands shared their insights on building companies that make a lasting impact. Speakers such as Aastha Grover (Head, Startup India), Manish Amin (Co-Founder & CIO, Yatra.com), Gaurav Porwal (SVP E-Commerce, Tata Digital) and Pradeep Kumar 'Prady' (India CEO, Neil Patel Digital India) captivated the audience with their inspiring journeys and valuable advice.

While addressing the conference and highlighting the pace at which the Indian startup ecosystem is growing, Aastha Grover pointed out that over 99,000 startups have become a part of Startup India, 49 per cent of which are based in Tier 2 & 3 locations. Speakers at the conference also emphasised the importance of making the approach at the right time to grab maximum eyeballs from the investors in the B2B space.

Continuing from Day 1, Investor Summit provided early-stage founders with unparalleled funding opportunities. The Showcase provided an exceptional platform for startups to pitch their ideas and vision to a wider audience. Entrepreneurs were able to present their innovative concepts and gain exposure to potential customers, partners, and investors. This interactive session demonstrated the immense talent and creativity present in the startup community.

CODE 2023 witnessed participation from 200 exhibitors, 50 speakers and 8k footfall. It also hosted India's largest Digital Services Expo, which enabled tech service providers from all over the country showcased their cutting-edge products and services. This gathering of industry leaders and exhibitors provided a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the latest digital advancements and forge valuable business relationships.

With an impressive lineup of speakers, including Aastha Grover (Head, Startup India), Gaurav Porwal (SVP E-Commerce, Tata Digital), Jaideep Singh Kalra (Director & Head Business Banking North India, HSBC), and many others, CODE New Delhi delivered a comprehensive learning experience for attendees. The event covered a diverse range of topics, from digital marketing strategies to technological innovations, providing valuable insights to empower entrepreneurs on their journey to success.

Expand My Business extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who contributed to the success of CODE New Delhi. The overwhelming response and positive feedback received have further reinforced the commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India.

Expand My Business is Asia's largest digital solutions platform dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. EMB strives to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the global marketplace through its services and initiatives. Through CODE, the goal is to foster a culture of innovation and creativity and to support the growth and development of businesses of all sizes and sectors.

