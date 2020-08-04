Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faraday Ozone, a leading manufacturer of ozone generators from Coimbatore, has launched Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier.

This kitchen product uses ozone, a natural disinfectant, to remove all types of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms from the surface of fruits, vegetables, fish, meat and other food products like cereals. In addition, it also removes high concentrations of residual pesticides and chemicals effectively. For Trade Enquiries contact: 7373 987 000 / 1800 120 8600 / sales@faradayozone.com.

Ozodip is a compact electrical product that generates ozone from the oxygen available in the atmosphere and uses it to detoxify the food. It can be easily fixed in a wall, and operated by anyone. It weighs only about 800 grams and requires just about 15 minutes for detoxification.

It uses anywhere from 6-8W of power. It comes in three finishes (black shiny metallic version, beige shiny metallic version, and stainless-steel version). The price range starts from Rs 5999 and can be ordered from www.ozodip.in, and will be delivered at your doorstep within a week. It does not require any service or replacement parts.

Commenting about this innovative product, K Vivekanandan, Managing Director, Faraday Ozone, says that Ozone is the cleanest, safest and the most effective sterilizing agent and its disinfection potential is 3000 times faster than chlorine.

Also, the Ozone technology (used in Ozodip), approved by US FDA, makes it an ideal product for the job. He takes pride in the fact that their two decades of R&D in ozone technology has come in handy in creating a product that is useful for the entire community in these difficult times.

Faraday Ozone has nearly 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing ozone generators for air purification, water and wastewater treatment systems, electrical incinerators, vending machines and their accessories. It has about 15,000 customers for various ozone-based products from over 50 countries.

