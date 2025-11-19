PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19: Celebrated Netaji and Azad Hind collector Prithwish Dasgupta has been awarded the prestigious Vermeil Award at the 10th Philatelic Exhibition Bongopex-2025, organised by the West Bengal Circle of the Department of Posts. The exhibition, held at Science City from 14 to 17 November, brought together philatelists from across West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Australia T20I Captain Mitchell Marsh Back in Ashes 2025-26 Frame After Surprise Sheffield Shield Return.

Dasgupta, known nationally for his unparalleled research on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA), impressed jurors with his rare and historically invaluable exhibit. With over twenty-five years of collecting experience, he presented one of the most comprehensive displays of Netaji's life, INA's military history and the material culture of Azad Hind.

Handwritten Netaji Letters Draw Crowds

Also Read | Broken Promise of Marriage Does Not Always Amount To Rape, Says Kerala High Court; Quashes All Criminal Proceedings Against Man Accused of Rape.

One of the most striking components of Dasgupta's award-winning entry was a collection of handwritten letters authored by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose between 1936 and 1939, during his period of British-imposed house arrest. Many of these letters carried the official markings "Censored & Passed by the British Police", offering a direct glimpse into the surveillance and restrictions placed on Netaji by the colonial administration.

Philatelists, historians and visitors described these letters as "living pieces of India's freedom struggle," and they formed an emotional centrepiece of the display.

INA Medals Manufactured in Vienna: A Rare Highlight

A major attraction at Bongopex 2025 was Dasgupta's extraordinary collection of military decorations issued by the Provisional Government of Azad Hind. These medals were manufactured during World War II by Rudolf Souval, a renowned Vienna-based maker of German military decorations. Therefore each medal bears the embossed mark "RUDOLF SOUVAL" on the reverse.

Dasgupta's collection includes almost every known variety of INA medals, such as the Sher-e-Hind (Grand Star), the highest military decoration conceived by Azad Hind; the Sardar-e-Jung (1st Class Star), regarded as the second-highest honour; the Vir-e-Hind (Warrior of India); the Shahid-e-Bharat Bronze, often compared to the modern Param Vir Chakra; and the Tamgha-e-Azadi and Tamgha-e-Bahadur, issued in gold, silver and bronze grades. Each of these medals is inscribed with "Indiens Freiheitskampfe"--German for India's Freedom Struggle.

Collectors described Dasgupta's display as one of the finest ever presented in India, especially since it included not only the medals but also the original presentation boxes and full sets of wartime ribbons.

Philatelic Rarities: Azad Hind Postal Covers & Jumping Tiger Patch

The Vermeil-winning exhibit also showcased an extensive collection of Azad Hind postal material, including circulated and uncirculated covers, rare tricolour INA stamps depicting soldiers raising the Azad Hind flag, and extremely scarce wartime philatelic items issued in territories influenced by Netaji's movement.

A highlight for military-history enthusiasts was a hand-embroidered "Freies Indien" Jumping Tiger shoulder patch, once worn by INA officers. The patch is considered one of the rarest artefacts linked to INA uniforms and is seldom seen in the Indian philatelic circuit.

Dasgupta further displayed multiple covers sent to INA families in India from Rangoon, Malaya, Singapore and Burma after Independence, many adorned with hand-drawn portraits of Netaji. Experts remarked that this unique combination of postal history and patriotic art elevated the exhibit to museum-level significance.

Post-Independence Memorabilia & Global Tributes to Netaji

The exhibit extended beyond wartime material and included First Day Covers, Special Covers, commemorative postcards and stamps issued in India after Independence, celebrating Netaji and the INA. Dasgupta also showcased global philatelic releases honouring Bose from countries across Europe and Asia, alongside rare INA currency used in Japanese-occupied Burma.

Complementing the philatelic items was a curated selection of vintage matchboxes featuring Netaji's image, precious research publications by INA veterans, and badges and tokens issued by Netaji-inspired organisations in the decades following Independence.

Collector Speaks on Preserving Netaji's Legacy

Speaking after receiving the Vermeil Award, Prithwish Dasgupta said that documenting Netaji's journey and the INA's sacrifices remains his life's mission. "Any item connected with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or the INA is precious and worthy of preservation. Collecting and conserving these materials is my way of honouring India's freedom struggle," he said.

With the honour at Bongopex 2025, Dasgupta has been widely acknowledged as one of India's foremost Netaji collectors and among the rare experts preserving the legacy of Azad Hind through authentic archival material. His work continues to contribute to historical research, public exhibitions and a deeper national understanding of one of India's most inspiring chapters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)