VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: In order to honour the learners, educators, and universities driving India's online learning revolution, College Vidya, today celebrated Online Education Day.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

College Vidya has dedicated its Foundation Day, October 25, as Online Education Day, celebrating the power and progress of digital learning. The initiative highlights how technology has expanded access and opportunity for millions of Indians. Over time, the movement aims to grow into an annual, sector-wide observance, with the long-term goal of official recognition from bodies such as UGC, and AICTE.

For its inaugural edition, College Vidya has urged online universities across India to join the celebration through video messages, student stories, and collaborative scholarship initiatives. The movement encourages institutions to share messages of support and reaffirm a collective commitment to building credible, learner-centric online education programs.

Also Read | 'Laughter Chefs' Season 3 Tentative Contestant List: From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee - Celebrities Expected To Join the Fan-Favourite Culinary Show.

As part of the celebration, College Vidya reinforced its commitment to making higher education more accessible and inclusive. Having disbursed ₹4.7 crore in financial assistance to date, the platform continues to support meritorious and underrepresented students based on academic merit and financial need, further strengthening its contribution to India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) mission.

"Online education has become the great equalizer, opening doors for millions who once stood outside the classroom. Our vision is to make quality education reach every pincode of India. If electricity and the internet can light up the remotest corners of the country, then education too must travel that last mile. Online Education Day is a celebration of this belief, that learning should be accessible, credible, and inclusive for all," said Rohit Gupta, Founder and COO, College Vidya.

The celebration also featured a nationwide 'Learner Stories' campaign, where students shared short videos on how online education transformed their lives, along with symbolic gestures such as sending celebratory cakes to select learners across India.

As part of its inclusion agenda, College Vidya also recently announced 50% subsidies for transgender learners who wish to pursue online degrees through its partner universities making higher education more accessible.

Online Education Day will now be observed annually on October 25, inviting universities, learners, and policymakers to join in building a more inclusive and collaborative future for digital higher education.

About College Vidya:

College Vidya is India's leading platform for searching, comparing and selecting UGC-approved online education programmes. Founded in 2019 and originating from the legacy of the Blackboard Education & Research Foundation (est. 1996), the platform was created to bring transparency and trust to the online education space. With a 4C framework: Compare, Counsel, Career, and Community, College Vidya empowers learners to make informed academic choices aligned with their goals. Furthermore, they not only offer plenty of options to compare, but also support learners with expert one-on-one counselling sessions. These sessions help students weigh their choices, clarify doubts, and align their decisions with long-term career goals.

Headquartered in Noida, the company has partnered with 100+ top online universities (Manipal University, UpGrad, Symbiosis (SCDL), IIM, and Jain University) and has guided over 125,000 learners to the right programs. With robust tech, a learner-first approach, and a rapidly growing team, College Vidya is on a mission to democratize quality education and boost India's gross enrollment ratio.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)