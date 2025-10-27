The stage is getting ready for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals. Hosts India women's national cricket team emerged as the fourth/ last side to book a slot in the knock-out stage, and will be locking horns with defending champions Australia. The Australia women's national cricket team have been the best-performing side in the ongoing tournament, being the only unbeaten side, and also the table-toppers. England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The last time the Women in Blue and the Aussies met, Australia clinched a well-fought victory. They won by three wickets after scoring 331/7 in reply to India's 330. The side is in tremendous form, having beaten South Africa in their last outing by seven wickets. India however had their last match against Bangladesh washed out by rain, like many games in this competition. Rain playing a spoil sport is surely not a spectacle fans like. So, read below and know how the weather will be in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match.

Navi Mumbai Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India Women vs Australia Women match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 30. As of now, the weather forecast shows a concerning atmosphere during the game. At the start of the match, there is a chance of a good amount of rainfall. The density of rain might reduce as time progresses, but drizzles during the entire scheduled match time are being seen, which can cause halts. The temperature that day is expected to be decent, at around 25 degrees Celsius. Rat Causes 'Chaotic' Scene! Australia Women’s Cricketers Share Hilarious Restaurant Incident in Vizag During ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India (Watch Video).

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium has good bounce and consistent pace. Also, the surface at this venue feels a lot flatter. So, a batting-friendly wicket can be expected. During the India vs Australia Women's match, pacers might get an initial assistance, but as the game progresses, spinners should feel a lot better, especially in the middle overs. 250-270 runs in the first innings can be considered competitive for this IND-W vs AUS-W ODI.

