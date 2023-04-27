Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CollegeDekho, India's largest and most trusted higher education ecosystem, has unveiled its latest innovation - Career Compass. Keeping in line with the company's student-first approach, Career Compass is a free tool designed to end students' anxiety by recommending career streams based on individual personality traits. The offering is powered by a psychometric test based on the globally accepted Holland Personality Traits Test, which allows students to gain greater insight into their career interests whilst unearthing dormant skills and identifying potential career paths.

The Career Compass test identifies the top three personality traits through a technology tool developed in-house by CollegeDekho. Created specifically for Bharat, it is a simple test that takes only three to five minutes to complete and is available in English, Hindi, Telegu, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati to aid students in making more informed career choices. CollegeDekho plans to launch this test in more languages in the future.

Each student's free personalised Career Compass report is based on their responses to the sixty questions in the test that is devoid of any right or wrong answers. The report includes helpful information such as potential career paths, work environment preferences, and even job suggestions. Students will also get free customised guidance from CollegeDekho's highly experienced and trained counsellors based on the report and student requirements, for no cost. The company's website provides students with access to useful information on courses and more than 35,000 colleges as well. CollegeDekho is India's largest ecosystem in higher education, having served over 205 million students from all 28 states and 8 Union Territories in 2022.

Expressing pride at the company's latest offering, CollegeDekho's CEO & Co-founder, Ruchir Arora said, "We are proud to launch CollegeDekho Career Compass, which is designed to help our students discover a career direction and receive free guidance for college admissions. We believe this feature will be of immense help to the student community, especially those that have just completed their class 12th and are confused about their career choices."

CollegeDekho also won awards for the 'Best Edtech Company of The Year' and 'Best Enrollment and Admissions Platform of the Year' at the recently concluded 3rd Technology Excellence Awards 2023 and Education Innovation Summit and Awards 2023, respectively.

CollegeDekho was founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Saurabh Jain and Rohit Saha with a vision of creating a globally trusted student guidance ecosystem. It connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and AI-based chatbot. Its Common Application Form platform, which enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single click, is India's largest of its kind.

Since its inception, CollegeDekho has counselled more than 85 lakh students and has helped more than 1500 colleges with their student recruitment. For study-abroad students, CollegeDekho provides a full range of services from profile building, test preparation, university selection and visa assistance. It has enrolled over 1.30 lakh students since its inception on its various platforms. The company is backed by investors like Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital - the private equity investments arm of ETS (creator of the TOEFL® tests and GRE® General Test), Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ and QIC.

