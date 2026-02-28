With the ClikPick feature, CollegeSathi simplifies online education, university and course comparison for learners

New Delhi [India], February 28: CollegeSathi, an emerging Indian edtech platform, aims to address the confusion around higher education choices with its latest feature, ClikPick, a smart comparison tool designed to simplify decision-making. Built on the idea that students need clarity before commitment, ClikPick lets users compare multiple universities and courses side by side in just three clicks. Rather than searching across several scattered sources and promotional pages, students can find key academic and admission details in one place, presented clearly and ready to use.

Online Education and the Need for Clarity

As online education expands across India, students now have more programmes and institutions to choose from. While access has improved, understanding which options are credible and right for the long term has become more challenging.

CollegeSathi works in this space by focusing on verified online programs and clear guidance. The edtech platform helps students understand their options in a simple and honest way, so they can choose a course with confidence.

Turning Complexity to Clarity with ClikPick

ClikPick is designed to make online education decisions simpler and faster. Rather than confusing students with excessive information, the tool brings together the most relevant academic and admission details needed to make a confident choice. Users can compare online programs based on course structure, fees, scholarship availability, placement outcomes, accreditation, student feedback, and eligibility requirements, all within a single view.

By presenting information side by side, ClikPick helps students focus on what matters most to them, whether that is affordability, flexibility, academic quality, or career alignment.

As Raviraj Khatri, Founder and CEO of CollegeSathi, Says

Education is the root solution to every problem, and everyone deserves a clear, honest path to it. When online learning became a real opportunity for many people, the focus needed to shift from promotion to guidance. ClikPick is meant to help students understand their options clearly before they commit.

From Guidance to a Full Edtech Platform

Founded in 2016, Collegesathi Private Limited began with a simple objective to help learners explore online higher education without financial pressure or misinformation. What started as a guidance initiative has grown into a full edtech platform that combines technology with expert counselling. Throughout this journey, the focus has stayed the same - giving students clear and unbiased information.

Over the years, CollegeSathi has supported more than 30,000 learners through structured guidance journeys. The platform continues to operate on a free-to-use model, ensuring that access to education guidance remains open and inclusive.

Leadership Perspective

CollegeSathi is led by a team with great experience in education guidance and platform building. Founder and CEO Raviraj Khatri brings over 18 years of experience in student counselling and education advisory, shaping the platform's focus on practical outcomes and informed decision-making in online education.

Supporting this vision, Chirag Nagpal, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, looks after the platform's day-to-day operations and execution. His role ensures that student guidance, platform features, and support systems work smoothly as CollegeSathi continues to grow.

On the strategic front, Keerti Khandelwal, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, drives long-term planning and growth initiatives. Her work centres on building structured, data-led systems that support CollegeSathi's guidance-first approach.

Together, the leadership team continues to make CollegeSathi a student-focused platform built on consistency, trust, and long-term value.

Vision and Mission

CollegeSathi envisions an online education ecosystem where learners can make informed choices without barriers of location, background, or access to reliable information. Its mission is to make it easier for students to discover and choose the right courses by offering transparency and guidance at every step. The platform works to bridge the gap between students and quality education options while also providing personalised counselling alongside its tools.

CollegeSathi supports learners throughout the entire admission process, from exploration to enrollment. With ClikPick, the platform aims to make decision-making faster and more confident, helping students choose courses that fit their future goals.

At its core, the platform encourages learners to compare carefully before committing. Its message, "Compare Karo, Choose Karo" reflects that simple approach to informed decision-making.

Redefining How Students Choose Education

With more online courses, hybrid programs, and specialized degrees available, education is made easier, but it has also made choosing a course more complicated. Learners spend weeks comparing universities and courses, and still do not get a clear picture of their future.

Therefore, ClikPick is designed to reduce confusion. Instead of checking multiple websites and brochures, students can see key details in one place and compare them directly. It does not reduce choices, but it does make them easier to understand.

CollegeSathi's latest innovation is more than a time-saver. It supports learners by giving a clearer starting point so they can make decisions without feeling confused.

