The Tamil digital landscape has welcomed a new addition with the premiere of Thadayam, a crime thriller series that marks the web debut of acclaimed actor-director Samuthirakani. Inspired by chilling real-life events from the late 1990s, the series follows an intense investigation into a string of ritualistic murders. The project, directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, has already begun generating conversation for its grounded approach to the police procedural genre. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Carries Strong Political Message, Inside Reports Hint at Blockbuster Verdict.

'Thadayam' OTT Release Update

The series finally arrived online on February 28 and is now available for streaming exclusively on ZEE5. Consisting of six episodes with a total runtime of approximately 130 minutes, the show is designed as a "short and crisp" binge-watch for fans of investigative dramas.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thadayam’:

While the primary release is in the original Tamil language with English subtitles, reports suggest that dubbed versions in other regional languages may be added to the platform in the coming weeks following the initial launch.

'Thadayam' Cast

The series features a strong ensemble cast led by Samuthirakani, who portrays a sidelined yet observant police officer. The main cast includes Samuthirakani as Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman, Sshivada as Inspector Lakshmi, Raj Tirandas as Suruli, Munnar Ramesh as DSP Gunasekaran, Prem and Abhishek Joseph George

The technical team behind the series includes cinematographer KK, music director Vibin Baskar, and editor Dinesh Kumar.

'Thadayam' Plot

Set in 1999 along the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Thadayam (which translates to "Clue") centres on a series of mysterious midnight murders in rural villages. The killer follows a disturbing signature: they steal only the thaali (sacred marriage symbols) from the victims, leaving other valuables untouched. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Will Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film Arrive During His Birthday Week in June? Here’s What We Know.

The story follows SI Adhiyaman, a police officer initially dismissed by his superiors as careless, who is pulled into a special task force by Inspector Lakshmi. As the duo investigates, they uncover a massive trail of unsolved crimes spanning across state lines, eventually realising that the murders are linked to a deeper cycle of revenge and historical trauma.

