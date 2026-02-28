Tel Aviv, February 28: India on Saturday advised its citizens residing in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant amid the deteriorating security situation in the region, following joint airstrikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran. In an official statement, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in the country.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," the Embassy said. Israel Attacks Iran: US, Israeli Army Launch Attack As Explosions Heard in Tehran (Watch Videos).

India Issues Advisory for Indians Amid Israel-Iran War

ADVISORY as on 28 February 2026 pic.twitter.com/BqQv9AfNAl — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) February 28, 2026

The advisory further emphasised the importance of staying close to safe zones. It stated that all Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and make themselves aware of the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or workplace.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," the statement read. Israel Attacks Iran: Israeli Army Launches Preemptive Strikes on Tehran; State of Emergency Declared (Watch Videos).

The Embassy also assured continued assistance to Indian citizens during the evolving situation. "In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline... The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it added.

The advisory comes after Tehran was shaken by a series of powerful explosions on Saturday, following what Israel described as "preventive" missile strikes against Iran.

The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions in the region, according to local media reports. The strikes took place against the backdrop of mounting friction between the United States and Iran over a possible nuclear agreement, fuelling concerns about a broader military confrontation in the Middle East.

Reports indicated that several missiles struck locations along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Dense plumes of smoke were seen rising from areas near Pasteur Street in central Tehran, which houses several key government buildings.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the scale of the damage or whether there have been any casualties. In response to the rapidly evolving situation, both Israel and Iran have closed their airspace as a precautionary measure. Further details are awaited as the situation continues to unfold.

