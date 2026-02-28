New Delhi, February 28: US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that American forces have launched “major combat operations in Iran,” marking a dramatic escalation in tensions in the Middle East. In a televised address, Trump said the objective of the military action is to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

Calling the Iranian leadership a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump framed the operation as a direct response to what he described as growing threats against US interests. “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said. Israel Attacks Iran: Israeli Army Launches Preemptive Strikes on Tehran; State of Emergency Declared (Watch Videos).

Watch Full Video of Donald Trump’s Speech

The announcement came hours after Israel carried out what it termed “pre emptive” air strikes on Tehran. According to Iran’s semi official Fars news agency, explosions were reported not only in Tehran but also in Isfahan, Karaj and Kermanshah. There has been no official confirmation of casualties so far.

Issuing a stern warning to Iranian security forces, Trump said, “To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or face certain death.” US Authorises Departure of Government Personnel From Israel As Strike Threat on Iran Intensifies.

He also outlined broader military goals. “We are going to destroy their missiles and raise their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy,” he said, while acknowledging that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.”

Reiterating his stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump declared, “This terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon.” Addressing Iranian citizens directly, he added, “The hour of your freedom is at hand… When we are finished, take over your government.”

