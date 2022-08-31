New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Colorbar Cosmetics, one of India's favorite and most loved beauty and skincare brands, turned 18 this month.

Nurtured closely by business maverick and stalwart Samir Modi, the omnichannel brand was created to cater to Indian skin and beauty needs while empowering every gender to bring out their most authentic self.

As a true reflection of a conscious brand and curating products for everyone, Colorbar cosmetics is the first mover in promoting cruelty-free and gender-neutral beauty products and is recognized for its signature innovation.

In a bid to change the makeup buying experience for its customers, the cosmetics brand offers a unique range of bespoke services to engrave makeup tools and create personalised lipcolors at select Colorbar walk-in stores.

As of this year, Colorbar intends to add 100 new stores, and increase its presence across 12,500 outlets by the end of 2023. In line with this expansion, the brand has extensive plans to launch new categories, including hair color, gummies, serums, and has recently launched its first-ever 3in1 Lipstick, which is refillable, sustainable and vegan.

On completing 18 years, Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director of Colorbar Cosmetics said, "We are extremely elated to have completed 18 momentous years in the industry. It has been an exciting and personally enriching journey so far to have touched the lives of our consumers through this venture. This dream of establishing Colorbar as one of the leading cosmetic brands in the country has been achieved through the hard work and resilience of our talented team and the immense love we have received from our family of supporters. Going forward, we promise to re-invent, reimagine and re-engineer solutions to expand our cutting-edge product range and to continue to be a pioneer in the industry. With this thought, we aim to continue to ignite the magic within our consumers and celebrate their individualism."

As a part of its birthday celebrations, Colorbar is offering a flat 18 per cent discount across all exclusive brand outlets and limited partner E-commerce platforms on the 31st August 2022. All exclusive outlets will also have a fun scavenger hunt first 18 seconds of every hour where everyone can stand a chance to win free products. The celebration extravaganza will also witness some exciting giveaways and influencer engagements for all beauty and makeup enthusiasts.

Colorbar is made for magic, for all those who need a dash of it. Colorbar worships killer looks - wind in the hair, a winning pose and oomph in the eyes. All the works of wands, spells and incredible formulas!

Colorbar is one of the leading beauty brands in India that was launched in 2004. It is renowned for constant innovation and impeccable international formulations, all at accessible price points. The brand rolls out revolutionary products, every year, that are developed in the world's best R&D facilities across France, Germany, Italy, Korea & the US. Colorbar conforms to the US, EU, UK & Japan FDA and is proudly a PETA- certified cruelty free brand!

The brand believes that change is the only constant, which has pushed it to the very front of the industry. Colorbar, true to its name has the largest color palette and a range of beauty products that caters to each individual's needs. Besides beauty, the brand now offers bags and pouches too. Because who is a magician without their trusty, flamboyant arm candy?

Footprint:

India:

One of the leading cosmetic brands in India

100+ Exclusive Colorbar stores

1300+ General Trade and Modern Trade counters

3rd party E-comm- Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Purplle, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Ajio, Boddess, Smytten, Big Basket, Jio Mart, Zimave, Netmeds, Kult and many others.

Own E-comm via - www.colorbarcosmetics.com

