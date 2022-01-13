Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): ColorJet, India's largest manufacturer of Digital Textile Printers, participated in the Surat International Textile Expo 2022 (SITEX), organized by SGCCI (The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry).

Union minister of state for textiles and railways Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the prestigious Textile Expo - SITEX 2022 (one of the largest exhibitions in India) and ColorJet booth. Last year, SITEX had achieved textile machinery order booking worth INR 700 crores.

Jitender Pal Singh (VP) & Smarth Bansal (GM) along with other team members facilitated the inauguration. The Hon'ble Minister acknowledged the initiatives by ColorJet in the field of Textile Printing Machine Manufacturing and for the overall growth of the textile sector in India. Smt. Jardosh also appreciated the pioneering efforts made by ColorJet with regards to exporting high end Digital Textile Printers to 25+ countries.

The huge Indian Textile Machinery market is valued approximately at INR 14,000 crores. However, Indian manufactured textile printing machines contributes only about 20% to the pie. ColorJet, through its Make in India initiative, is working towards the idea of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the vision for the next 5 years (2025-26) is to reduce the import dependency from INR 9,273 crores to approximately INR 6,000 crores, a CAGR of -5.8%. This will not only help with the increased domestic demand but will also make Indian manufacturers compete at a global level. The government has set a target of $100 billion for textiles and garment exports over the next 5 years and the textile sector is expected to play a prominent role in achieving it.

With the support of SGCCI, ColorJet projects an additional revenue of $10 million from the growing textile machinery market of Surat. A representative from ColorJet Group mentioned that it will be an active stakeholder in achieving the government's production target of INR 20,000 crores by 2025-26.

ColorJet's state-of-the-art and the latest textile printing machines - VastraJet K2 and SubliXpress Plus were also formally launched by Darshana Jardosh. VastraJet K2 can print up to 5000 sq. meters per day while the SubliXpress Plus can print at an enormous speed of 9000 sq. meters per day. These textile printing machines will prove to be a game changer in sustainable textile printing business.

Ashish Gujarati (President) and Himanshu Bodawala (Vice President) of SGCCI deeply admired the sustainable steps taken by ColorJet and the way ColorJet is spearheading the industrial shift towards sustainable textile printing options. They also invited ColorJet to be a part of the textile cluster that is being established in Surat.

ColorJet Group, India's leading manufacturer of Digital Textile Printers, markets its products in 25+ countries worldwide. Founded in 1995, the company maintains its operations via two manufacturing facilities and sales offices spread across seven countries, which include India, China, Bangladesh, UAE, and Sri Lanka. ColorJet has successfully installed over 4,000 printing solutions and products across 450 cities around the world. ColorJet is driven by a professional 278-member team, around 100 are in technology and R&D functions.

Media Contact: Abhijeet Kumar, ColorJet India Ltd., Cell: +91 98119-92462, Email: abhijeet.kumar@colorjetgroup.com

