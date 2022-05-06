New Delhi [India] May 6 (ANI/PNN): Company Bench organized EvolveHR Conference on April 30, 2022, to initiate a conversation about the current HR situation around the world, specifically in India. The event was held at the Novotel Hotel in Pune with actress Ameesha Patel joining as the Chief Guest. EvolveHR Conference witnessed a panel of twelve entrepreneurs and business leaders addressing the HR state of affairs in an open and free-flowing discussion.

The event started with an astute speech by the keynote speaker Ganesh Natarajan, the Chairman of 5F World and Honeywell Automation. Natarajan set the tone for the discussions to follow, which were divided into three segments - Attract, Enable, and Retain. The closing keynote speech was made by Dr Anand Deshpande, the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Persistent Systems.

The "Attract" segment of the event involved business leaders talking about the importance of attracting skilled and competent resources while tackling cut-throat competition across the board. They discussed how the COVID crisis made it difficult for companies to hire suitable talent as the global work culture went through a tectonic shift. Talking about the recruitment challenges faced in the IT industry, Chitiz Agarwal (founder and CEO of Company Bench and Techila Global Services) shared his thoughts about the need to revamp hiring strategies. He also shed light on the ongoing trend of IT companies hiring contractors instead of full-time employees for better productivity.

The "Enable" segment of the event involved the panel discussing how companies can empower their employees and cater to their evolving needs. Manjiri Gokhale (CEO of Maya CARE) talked about how the needs of employees have evolved over time and how they need to be handled with the utmost care to optimize their potential. The speakers also discussed important ways of enhancing employee engagement and productivity within an organization.

Finally, the "Retain" segment of the event involved speakers exploring different ways of retaining talent within organizations. Ashish Gaikwad (Managing Director of Honeywell) shared his approach toward employee retention and discussed how important it is for businesses to value the resources they possess. During the session, speakers discussed how employees across the board have new opportunities at their disposal in the post-pandemic world, making it important for companies to revamp their HR strategies. Moreover, the panel persuaded everyone to take the ongoing issue of The Great Resignation seriously and take measures to adapt to the changing workplace trends to survive in the age of digitization.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Company Bench, shared his joy about the event meeting the intended goals. He said, "We are delighted to see the response EvolveHR Conference received and are motivated to organise similar events again. Having an open discussion about common business issues and finding a way out together allows us all to grow and prosper as a community of like-minded individuals. We are glad that EvolveHR Conference was successful in initiating an active conversation about improving the HR machinery around the world."

