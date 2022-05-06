Solana is the quickest blockchain in the world and the fastest expanding ecosystem in cryptocurrency, with hundreds of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and other technology areas.

As a result of the tremendous development and change in the Solana ecosystem, it comes as no surprise that users are having difficulty determining if the NFTs they have purchased with their hard-earned SOL are genuine.

Many people are susceptible to being tricked into acquiring NFTs that are simply duplicates of the original. This wastes the hard-earned SOL of these users and may make it more difficult for them to make future purchases. A few people have approached NFTStudio24 for assistance with this, and the company has conducted a number of checks on its own before making a purchase. NFTStudio24 intended to publish the procedures they go through to certify the authenticity of NFTs in circulation in order to make it easier for others to follow in their footsteps.

It should be noted that one can verify whether or not the NFTs purchased are real. Solscan is a tool that may be used to complete this operation.

Solscan is a scanning application that maintains track of all transactions using Solana and Solana-related tokens. It is designed to be used in conjunction with a blockchain. Solscan provides users with access to all SOL and Solana-based token information in one convenient location. As a result, you may utilize Solscan to check the validity of your NFTs.

To make it easy for you, here are a few straightforward steps that you may follow to ensure that your transactions are legitimate.

I-Checking the token details

In order to proceed, you must first review the information associated with your token. The token address may be found by following the breadcrumbs provided by the Phantom online wallet application.

There will be a link that says "View on Explorer."

You will be directed to your token account on Solana Explorer if you click on the “View on Explorer” link.

Your token address will be identified in the "Mint" box, as you can see in the screenshot above.

Now, copy and paste your token address into Solscan, and then double-check your token information.

II-Search for verified tokens

Searching for a validated NFT collection in a marketplace is the first stage in this process.

Authentication may be performed using any one of these NFTs that is associated with your own token for verification.

Simply going to the marketplace and opening the collection for your NFT, selecting any of those that have been validated in the collection, and copying the token address is all that is required.

To get this token address, look for it in the URL's public key.

Alternatively, look for the "Copy Link" icon in the top left corner of the browser and paste the address into the URL bar of the browser.

After then, you may use Solscan to double-check the information about the token that you've chosen.

III-Compare your NFT with the verified token

Given that you have the token information of a validated NFT that correlates to your own, you may compare them to your own to determine if your NFT is authentic or not. Keep in mind that you must follow the suggestions and procedures mentioned below.