New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination involving the acquisition of additional shareholding of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited / Acquirer) is a public limited company and its shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

It is a housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India and is primarily engaged in the business of providing finance to individuals, corporates and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial properties in India.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life / Target) is a life insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. It offers a range of individual and group life insurance solutions. (ANI)

