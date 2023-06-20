Portugal have made a brilliant start to the 2024 Euro Qualifiers with three wins on the bounce. Their latest win came against Bosnia and Herzegovina at home, a game they dominated from start to finish. They have a good mix of young and experienced players and manager Roberto Martinez has taken little time to settle down and deploy his style of play. Next up for them is an away tie against Iceland, a team under a bit of pressure with just one win in three. The win was a huge one though with a 7-0 margin which was good for their goal difference but they now need a few victories to push on in the campaign. Iceland versus Portugal will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 am IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Aron Gunnarsson misses out for Iceland due to an injury and his absence will surely hurt the hosts. Johann Berg Gudmundsson will be part of a midfield three and his experience should come in handy in the game. Alfred Finnbogason leads the attack for Iceland but he will need his playmakers to feed him with the right passes.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have not scored against Bosnia in the last match, but he was instrumental in the link-up play and played a key role in the attacks. Despite at the twilight of his career and playing in the Saudi League, the veteran forward fails to show any drop in level. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva along with Joao Felix form the main attacking group behind Ronaldo while there is still no place for the mercurial Rafael Leao. Speed Meets Cristiano Ronaldo: Super Fan IShowSpeed Meets CR7 Thanks to Rafael Leão, Falls to the Ground in Admiration Before Hugging Football Legend (See Pics and Video).

When Is Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavík. Iceland vs Portugal and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport 1 channel for live telecast. Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him and Performs 'SIUUU' Celebration During Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (See Pics and Video).

Is Iceland vs Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Iceland vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio users can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming of the football match. Portugal should have no problem securing the three points in this game and they will score a few goals here.

