Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere, which includes the United Kingdom. Summer Solstice is celebrated every year on June 21 when the Sun is above the Tropic of Cancer. This day sun reaches its highest position, and as noon approaches, shadows begin to disappear at places on the Tropic of Cancer. The word ‘solstice’ comes from the Latin words for sol, meaning 'sun' and sistere meaning 'to stand'. Summer Solstice is the time of year when neither the rising nor setting sun's position changes as it moves across the horizon. Summer Solstice 2023 Date & Time: Know Midsummer Facts and Significance of the Longest Day of the Year.

The summer solstice is a festival of nature that affects everyone and everything. Every ancient society and old religion has a special significance for the year's longest day. The UK is currently experiencing some pleasant summer weather. The UK will also see celebrations for the Summer Solstice 2023, which is often regarded as the official start of the season. To commemorate the solstice, people throng Stonehenge, but you can also view a live stream of the event online. People can catch live streaming of the sunrise from Stonehenge on the Facebook page of the English Heritage organisation.

Summer Solstice 2023 Schedule

The Summer Solstice 2023 will be observed from 7 pm on Tuesday, June 20, to 8 am on Wednesday, June 21.

Summer Solstice 2023 Live Streaming

You can watch the English Heritage YouTube channel's official broadcast of the Summer Solstice events. Each year at midsummer, thousands of visitors visit Stonehenge because of its alignment with the dawn on the shortest day of the year. The live streaming of Summer Solstice 2023 Sunrise will start at 8:30 am on June 21, and the live streaming of Summer Solstice 2023 Sunset will start at 1:00 am on June 21. Follow the links below to watch the live streaming of Summer Solstice 2023 events. Summer 2023 Food Ideas: 5 Easy-To-Make Delicious Dinner Recipes on Long Summer Weeknights.

Watch Summer Solstice 2023 Sunrise Live Streaming:

Watch Summer Solstice 2023 Sunset Live Streaming:

June 21 is celebrated as Summer Solstice but marks the beginning of the summer season in the northern parts of the earth. June 21 is also celebrated as Winter Solstice in the southern hemisphere and is the shortest day.

