Copenhagen [Denmark], June 18: In its mission to become a truly AI-first organization, Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced a major leap in its AI-driven transformation and SaaSification journey through partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of its AI-first vision, Comviva is leveraging AWS's expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning to implement advanced AI and GenAI use cases across its suite of products, including Ngage-CNPaaS, API Marketplace, MobiLytix, BlueMarble, and mobiquity for predictive insights.

AWS' solutions provide Comviva the agility to deploy new features and updates more rapidly, ensuring that its customers benefit from the innovations without delays. AWS' robust infrastructure enables improved system reliability and uptime, minimizes disruptions, and ensures seamless user experience. Additionally, the scalability of AWS allows Comviva to efficiently manage peak demands, providing consistent performance during high-traffic periods. It also enables Comviva to support a larger user base without compromising service quality.

Comviva is fast-tracking the 'SaaSification' of its offerings with AWS, seamlessly transitioning multiple intellectual properties (IPs) in parallel. This strategic shift is designed to boost scalability, flexibility, faster go-to-market and quick deployments.

The partnership with AWS marks a critical step forward in Comviva's 2.0 growth strategy, aimed at driving exponential growth for its clients and gaining a competitive edge. Building on the collaboration, Comviva and AWS are now fast-tracking the execution of their joint efforts, aligning their vision for cutting-edge innovation and operational excellence.

V.G. Sundar Ram, Head of Business Development, AWS India and South Asia , commented, "As Comviva accelerates its AI-first transformation, we are excited to be a key enabler in its journey. Since the inception of our collaboration, AWS has supported Comviva in driving AI-fication across its product suite and advancing its SaaS strategy, positioning the company for sustained growth and market leadership. By leveraging AWS's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, Comviva is redefining operational efficiency and customer engagement at scale."

As a part of the Comviva 2.0 execution plan, harnessing the power of AI in product, innovation and R&D, efficiency, productivity enhancement, and AI-driven security, Comviva is on track to transform its operations, aiming for faster time-to-market, optimized processes, enhanced productivity, and strengthened security measures. With AI infusion in products, AI-assistants at Comviva are already delivering operational efficiency improvements in support tickets of around 20% to start off, with a target resolution accuracy of nearly 90%. Additionally, AI-driven productivity enhancements are already delivering over 20% productivity boost for developers and the testing community. In security, AI is set to power 50% of Comviva's processes and achieve over 80% accuracy in threat detection and prediction. This strategic and focused AI roadmap is poised to drive product differentiation and operational excellence, and deliver exceptional value to clients and end customers, setting new industry benchmarks.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, added, "At Comviva, we are fully embracing AI as the cornerstone of our transformation to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and drive sustainable growth. By embedding AI throughout our products and operations, we are not just future-proofing our solutions but also enabling our customers to thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape. Our collaboration with AWS has been pivotal in accelerating this journey, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together as we expand our reach into new global markets."

A key milestone in this collaboration is BlueMarble Intelligence, which enhances revenue predictability, simplifies operations, and accelerates growth with AI-driven automation. Its Business Rules Intelligence cuts 90% of manual work by transforming natural inputs into technical rules, while Order Management Intelligence autonomously reduces disruptions by 80%, resolving errors in minutes.

Comviva is also working with AWS to enhance its MobiLytix™ Real-Time Marketing platform with two generative AI master agents: the generative AI Analytics Agent for actionable insights and the generative AI Campaign Agent for faster campaign configuration.

Comviva uses several AWS services like Amazon EC2, CloudWatch, RDS, Lambda, S3, Amazon Q, and Amazon Bedrock, to deliver differentiated value to its customers by offering scalability and cost-efficiency. These services have enabled Comviva to build a resilient architecture, ensuring high availability and performance. AI services such as Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock have been particularly transformative through sophisticated data analytics and powerful machine learning capabilities.

