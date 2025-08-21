PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Condor Footwear (India) Ltd. proudly participated in the 9th Indian International Footwear Fair (IIFF), held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from 6th to 8th August 2025. The prestigious event brought together leading brands, industry leaders, and innovators from the footwear sector, providing a vibrant platform for networking, showcasing, and collaboration.

The fair was graced by distinguished guests, including: Shri S.P. Singh Baghel Ji - Hon'ble Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Premjit Lal - Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Col. Harsh Kondilya Ji - General Manager, ITPO, alongside the Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries (CIFI) leadership team.

Condor Footwear proudly welcomed over 1000+ visitors to its exhibition space, offering them an immersive experience of the brand's innovation and craftsmanship. The company showcased an impressive 400+ exclusive SKUs across diverse categories, reflecting its dedication to style, comfort, and performance.

The brand received a magnanimous response from attendees, with appreciation for its trend-driven designs, advanced PU technology, and commitment to quality. The three-day event served as an excellent opportunity to connect with industry peers, potential partners, and valued customers, further strengthening Condor's footprint in the Indian footwear market.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response at IIFF 2025. The event not only allowed us to present our wide product range but also reaffirmed our strong relationships within the industry," said Hemaprasad Mudaliar, Marketing Manager, Condor Footwear (India) Ltd.

Condor Footwear remains committed to delivering innovative, stylish, and comfortable footwear solutions to customers across India and beyond.

About Condor Footwear (India) Ltd.

Established in 1997, Condor Footwear is a pioneer in PU footwear technology in India, offering a wide portfolio of high-quality, fashionable, and comfortable footwear for diverse customer needs. The company operates with a strong commitment to innovation, design excellence, and customer satisfaction.

For more details and enquiries:

Website: www.condortrendz.com

Email: info@condorinblu.com

