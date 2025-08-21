Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular television personalities. Having appeared in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, he has carved a niche for himself and built a massive fan following. Apart from his acting career, Bijlani is also well-known for his hosting skills. Recently, the actor grabbed attention online after sharing a cryptic video on social media, where he hinted at making a tough decision in his life.

Arjun Bijlani Shares Emotional Video About Tough Decision

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (August 21), Arjun Bijlani shared a video where he appeared extremely emotional as he opened up about some decisions he has made. The actor began the video by saying that he has always been open with his fans and that he is currently going through something which has led him to make a tough decision. He also spoke about how much he loves his family, his wife, Neha Swami, and their kids, fueling speculations that he might be heading for a divorce.

In the video, Arjun is heard saying, "Whenever something happens in life, Ive always shared it with you. And I thought that so much is happening this time, so I should share it with you. Thank you for always being there for me. You guys know how important my family is to me. My wife and my kid, theyve always been there for me. Theyve alwyas been there in my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, mujhe ek alag raasta chun na padh raha hai, I have to choose a different path and I never thought that I would ever do something like this."

Arjun Bijlani Hints at Taking Tough Decisions in Latest Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ⚫️ (@arjunbijlani)

He continued, "Before you'll know it from somewhere else, I should share it with you guys. Sometimes, the circumstances and situations in life are such that you have to make tough decisions. This is one of the toughest decisions I've made. And so be it. Thank you for alwaya being there. Im also telling the media not to speculate anything. Ill give you a clarity about it very soon."

Netizens Reacts

As soon as Arjun shared the video, fans of the actor and several industry colleagues took to the comment section to express their concern and thoughts. Many felt that the actor might be participating in the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 and that the video might just be a social media stunt. Actress Kishwer Merchant also felt the same and commented, "Bigg Boss?" A user wrote, "So you are going to Bigg Boss this time. Congratulations." Another commented, "I hope Bigg Boss na ho. Please aisa mat karna." Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Premiere Date, Theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ Contestants, House Design and Where to Watch.

Netizens React to Arjun Bijlani’s Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The new season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will have a “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, where contestants will get the power to decide what happens inside the house. The upcoming season hints at a political twist, with names like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Munmun Dutta, Arbaz Patel, and Shafaq Naaz expected to spice up the drama inside the house. The show is set to premiere on Sunday (August 24) at 9 PM on JioCinema, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).