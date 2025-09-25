PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Connplex Cinemas Limited (NSE- CONNPLEX | INE0EAS01014), a fast-growing entertainment company redefining movie experiences in India through premium theatres, advanced technology, and cinema management, has announced the opening of a new 3-screen cinema with 171 seats in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Bhopal Tragedy: Woman and 11-Month-Old Daughter Die After Falling From Rooftop in Nishatpura, Probe Underway.

With this addition, Connplex now operates 83 screens across 23 cities in 9 states, offering a total of 6,831 ultra-comfort seats nationwide.

Strengthening the NetworkThe Hyderabad launch marks another milestone in Connplex's rapid expansion strategy. Over the past two months, the Company has added properties in Bharuch, Anand, and Gurugram, taking its screen count to 80 before today's expansion.

Also Read | Arundhati Reddy Injury: Indian Pacer Injures Left Knee During IND-W vs ENG-W Warm-Up Match Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Recognition for ExcellenceOn 19 August 2025, Connplex Alkapuri - Vadodara was honoured with the IMAX Big Cine Award 2025 at the Big Cine Expo in Chennai. The property was recognised as the "Best Cinema Theatre in a Tier-2 City"for its luxury recliner seating, couple loungers, Spectra X technology, and premium auditorium design.

Delivering Premium Yet Accessible ExperiencesConnplex is focused on expanding into Tier-2, Tier-3, and Metro's, alongside select metro locations, offering audiences a blend of advanced projection technology, immersive sound, and high-grade seating. The Company also engages customers through private screenings, themed events, and community gatherings, complemented by a strong Food & Beverage offering through its App and web Portal.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani, Joint Managing Director of Connplex Cinemas Limited said: "The launch of our Hyderabad property marks another important step in Connplex's growth journey. With 83 screens now operational across India, we are steadily expanding into newer geographies while staying true to our promise of delivering a premium yet affordable cinema experience. As we grow, our focus remains on creating strong community connect, enhancing customer comfort, and building a scalable network that can serve diverse audiences across metros and emerging cities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)