PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19: The Arts Family London and 079|STORIES, Ahmedabad, are thrilled to collaborate on "Con/temporality: Contemporary Aesthetics in Our Times," an exhibition featuring a selection of South Asian artists celebrating the dynamic spirit of contemporary artistic practices in South Asia. This exceptional showcase will run from April 19th to May 10th, 2024, at 079|STORIES in Ahmedabad, with a special preview on April 19th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Also Read | Vasuki Indicus: Scientists Find Fossil of 'Largest Snake to Have Ever Existed' in Gujarat With Estimated Length of 50 Feet.

The exhibition proudly features artists shortlisted for the recent TAF Emerging Artist Award - South Asia (2nd edition), including three finalists selected from a competitive pool of over 1000 applicants worldwide. These artists embody the diverse contemporary aesthetics and perspectives emerging from South Asia today.

"Con/temporality" presents an eclectic mix of forms, mediums, and dimensions as participating artists explore themes such as transmigration, human ecosystem interaction, and regional iconographies. From sculptural interventions using fabric and indigenous materials to introspective inquiries into self and socio-political rsealities, the exhibition promises a thought-provoking experience.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict 2024: Elon Musk Calls for Peace Amid War Between Israel and Iran, Says, 'Rockets Should Be Used To Reach the Stars Not To Harm Fellow Humans'.

Neha Jaiswal, Founder of The Arts Family London, remarked, "This exhibition is a testament to the vitality and nuances of the contemporary South Asian art scene. We are proud to collaborate with 079|STORIES to support and showcase emerging artistic talent from South Asia."

About The Arts Family London:

The Arts Family (TAF) is a London-based not-for-profit initiative established in 2021, dedicated to supporting South Asian artists and fostering an international, cross-cultural community. The TAF Emerging Artist Award plays a pivotal role in providing professional support to young South Asian artists as they navigate and develop their careers on an international stage.

Contact:

Phone: +44 7771466031

Email: info@theartsfamily.com

Website: www.theartsfamily.com

About 079|STORIES:

079|STORIES, founded in Ahmedabad in 2018, is a dedicated space for art, design, and creativity. The gallery hosts exhibitions featuring young contemporary artists alongside national and international modern masters, providing a platform for emerging talents to showcase their work.

Contact:

Phone: +91 9099065598

Email: info@079stories.com

Website: www.079stories.com

For press inquiries, please contact:

Neha Jaiswal

Founder, TAF

The Arts Family London

Email: info@theartsfamily.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)