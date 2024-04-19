Gandhinagar, April 19: The longest snake that has ever lived was longer than a T-rex, according to scientists, and its fossilised vertebrae were found in Gujarat. IIT-Roorkee scientists discovered "Vasuki Indicus" in 2005, and it was recently verified that it is, in fact, a massive snake. It proves that India had a significant role in the genesis and evolution of many animals, particularly reptiles. The snake's 27 vertebrae have been found by the researchers; some of them resemble enormous pythons and are not thought to have been poisonous. The snake must have weighed a tonne, while they estimate its length to be between 11 and 15 metres, or around 50 feet.

The study was released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in the journal "Scientific Reports" on "Springer Nature." Vasuki, the serpent king associated to Lord Shiva, is the inspiration behind the naming of the fossil.

Vasuki, despite its size, was a slow-moving ambush predator that, like pythons and anacondas, subdued its victim via constriction. Debajit Datta, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral palaeontology researcher at IIT-Roorkee, told The Guardian that this snake was living in a marshy wetland close to the shore when global temperatures were higher than they are now.

It is comparable in size to Titanoboa, a snake that existed in Colombia some 60 million years ago. It was over one tonne in weight and almost 43 feet long.

Titanoboa's vertebrae are somewhat bigger than those of Vasuki, but otherwise, their estimated body lengths are similar. But as of right now, it's impossible to determine if Vasuki was more large or slender than Titanoboa, according to co-author of the research and palaeontologist Sunil Bajpai of Roorkee University. The location of the fossil was marshy when Vasuki roamed the Earth, despite being dry and arid now, he added.

