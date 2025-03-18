VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18: AI use in medicine to make early diagnosis and predict cancer is new scientific advancement and we are the first India to start about use this technology in collaboration with world famous institutes like MIT, Mayo clinic, The Netherlands and others.

Continental Hospitals clinical quality, outcomes and superior standards and several national and international accreditations were recognized by these institutes and hence decided to collaborate with their AI technologies with the hospital.

Dr Guru N Reddy Founder and Chairman said last year we established for the first time in India " Continental Centre for Early detection of Cancer and treatment " and this year establishing "Artificial intelligence "in imaging for very early cancer diagnosis of Breast cancers, Lung cancers and Pancreatic cancers. He said with AI we are able to detect or classify patients as high risk for cancers almost 5 years ahead in some of them. This is a game changer in medicine for the first time about will help save thousands of people from cancer from early detection.

Having latest technologies at Continental Hospitals, Our radiologists have been trained along with our IT staff in implementing the AI integration and already over 1500 patients have used these AI based imaging exams for cancers.

Prof. Madan Pilutula, Dean, ISB, Hyderabad, emphasized that AI technologies are rapidly evolving in various fields and will have a significant impact in Medicine.

I congratulate Dr. Guru N Reddy, Chairman, Continental Hospitals, for always making efforts to be at the forefront of new technologies and focusing on how it can help our communities in a cost-effective manner. The initiatives taken by Continental will be a game changer in this part of the world.

Phanindra K. Yelavarthy Department of Computational and Data Sciences,Indian Institute of Science (IISc)Bangalore. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated Dr. Guru N Reddy of Continental Hospitals for adopting such advanced AI imaging technologies and contributing to such reputed organizations. As a scientist in AI imaging and having contributed to this work, he explained how difficult it is to develop the right algorithms that lead to precision, error-free and personalized medicine. Having worked with several global organisations, he understood the difficulties in implementation, but appreciated Dr Reddy's initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravindranathan, Director, The Department of Early Cancer Detection and Treatment at Continental Hospitals, said, We have done liquid biopsies in hundreds of patients in a year for early detection of cancer and now our AI technologies in imaging will supplement and compliment in patients' diagnosis of very early cancer detection beyond all conventional modalities. These techniques were brilliantly demonstrated by Dr. Reddy and his radiology colleagues Dr. Suhasini, Dr. Sudheer and Dr. Ruju Doshi to the audience today about said we already screened more than 1500 patients in few months.

